Hilary Duff's Wrist Is Decked Out with Bracelets from This Celeb-Worn Jewelry Brand — and They're on Sale

Customize your own BaubleBar bracelets before this deal ends

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 13, 2023 10:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hilary Duff BaubleBar Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / BaubleBar

Brace yourself: Hilary Duff's bracelets are on sale!

While scrolling through social media earlier this week, we caught a glimmer of something on the How I Met Your Father star's Instagram Stories — and they were sparkly, colorful, and totally unique. She shared a photo of her wrist decked out in three different BaubleBar bracelets, each of which was customized with one of her kids' names on it.

And right now, you can stack up on BaubleBar bracelets for a dazzling discount. Get 20 percent off popular picks, like the best-selling Pisa Bracelet or Duff's personalized tennis bracelet (Meghan Trainor is a fan, too), when you use the code STACKING20 at checkout. Since they're customizable, they might take a few weeks to ship, but they'd still make for heartfelt belated Mother's Day gifts.

Hilary Duff BaubleBar ECOMM
Meghan Trainor/instagram, Hilary Duff/instagram

The already affordable jewelry brand has quite the following: Famous fans include Katie Holmes, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo. As for the bracelets, Duff and Trainor aren't the only ones accessorizing with these cubic-zirconia stunners. More than 20,000 tennis bracelets have been purchased within the last year, according to the brand.

Add your kid's name, like the stars, or even your own, or opt for a fun phrase, like "BFF," "mom," or "sister," for a bracelet that is uniquely yours. You can also request a heart bead and choose to get it with pink, blue, champagne, or multi-colored stones.

Hilary Duff BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet in Clear, $54.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $68); baublebar.com

It looks like Duff was also sporting a Custom Pisa Bracelet. On sale for under $40, it has the same signature gold beads as the Hailey Bieber-worn Pisa Bracelet, but of course, with a personal pop. It has a simple stretch-and-slip-on design that makes accessorizing a walk in the park.

Hilary Duff BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Pisa Bracelet - Retro, $38.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

You can also complete your super stack with this colorful wrist decoration that Duff appears to be wearing, or add a timeless chain bracelet or gold cuff to your collection. Two is better than one, and third time's the charm!

Keep scrolling to shop more BaubleBar bracelets on sale now.

Hilary Duff BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Cutout Pisa Bracelet in Multi, $30.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $38); baublebar.com

Hilary Duff BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Slider Bracelet in Etched Gold, $38.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Hilary Duff BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Cassandra Bracelet, $30.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $38); baublebar.com

Hilary Duff BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Initial Cuff Bracelet in Gold Letter, $22.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $28); baublebar.com

Hilary Duff BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet - 14K Gold Filled, $52 with code STACKING20 (orig. $65); baublebar.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Nicole Kidman Got Decked Out in Lululemon for a Walk with Reese Witherspoon Tout
Nicole Kidman Got Decked Out in Lululemon for a Walk with Reese Witherspoon
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Breezy Blouses TOUT
These Top-Selling Amazon Summer Blouses Are All Under $35 Right Now
This ‘Spacious’ Deck Box Protects Patio Cushions and Gardening Supplies, and It's $90 (Update-2)
This 'Spacious' Deck Box Protects Patio Cushions and Gardening Supplies, Pool Toys, and More
Related Articles
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Breezy Blouses TOUT
These Top-Selling Amazon Summer Blouses Are All Under $35 Right Now
Hatch Collection Mother's Day Flash Sale Tout
This Celeb-Worn Maternity Brand Just Put Practically Everything on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Kate Middleton Vejas Shoes
Kate Middleton's Post-Coronation Sneakers Were from This Sleek Shoe Brand That's Secretly on Sale Right Now
Amazon Summer Blouse Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Ruffle-Sleeve Top a 'Closet Staple' — and It's $24 at Amazon
Kate Middleton Silk Blouse TOUT
The Silk Blouse Kate Middleton Practiced Archery in Is Sold Out, but This Lookalike Is Available for Just $28
Lululemon Belt Bag Tout
Surprisingly, the Wildly Popular Lululemon Belt Bag Is Available in 13 Colors Right Now
Mindy Kaling Swimwear Collab
Mindy Kaling's Favorites from Her New Swimwear Collab Include 'the Most Flattering' One-Piece 
Bali Womens Comfort Revolution Wireless T-shirt Bra
This Wireless Bra Is 'So Comfortable', Shoppers Sleep in It — and It's Up to 63% Off at Amazon
Target Summer Sandals Sale Tout
Target's Huge Summer Sandals Sale Has 'Ridiculously Comfortable' Shoes That Start at Just $8
ALove Womens High Waisted Split Swim Skirt Tout
This Adjustable Swim Skirt with Built-in Briefs Comes in 14 Colors, and It's on Double Sale at Amazon
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Tout
This 'Soft and Comfortable' Sundress Has Racked Up 1,300+ Perfect Ratings — and It's Up to 55% Off
J.Lo jumpsuit Tout
Jennifer Lopez's Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Chic One-and-Done Outfit You Can Replicate Starting at $28
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Wears Blazers with Everything from Sneakers to Stilettos — Get Her Spring Staple Starting at $35
Rue La La May Swimwear Sale
Over 600 Flattering Swimsuits Are Hiding in This Low-Key Sale, and Prices Start at $40
Kendra Scott Revealed the 3 Staple Pieces Every Jewelry Box Needs — and Her Picks Might Surprise You
Kendra Scott Revealed the 3 Staple Pieces Every Jewelry Box Needs — and Her Picks Might Surprise You
Fashion One-Off: Rothy's flats lookalike TOUT
Shoppers Say People 'Often Mistake' These Flats for Rothy's — but They're a Fraction of the Price