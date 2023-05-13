Hilary Duff's Wrist Is Decked Out with Bracelets from This Celeb-Worn Jewelry Brand — and They're on Sale

Brace yourself: Hilary Duff's bracelets are on sale!

While scrolling through social media earlier this week, we caught a glimmer of something on the How I Met Your Father star's Instagram Stories — and they were sparkly, colorful, and totally unique. She shared a photo of her wrist decked out in three different BaubleBar bracelets, each of which was customized with one of her kids' names on it.

And right now, you can stack up on BaubleBar bracelets for a dazzling discount. Get 20 percent off popular picks, like the best-selling Pisa Bracelet or Duff's personalized tennis bracelet (Meghan Trainor is a fan, too), when you use the code STACKING20 at checkout. Since they're customizable, they might take a few weeks to ship, but they'd still make for heartfelt belated Mother's Day gifts.

Meghan Trainor/instagram, Hilary Duff/instagram

The already affordable jewelry brand has quite the following: Famous fans include Katie Holmes, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo. As for the bracelets, Duff and Trainor aren't the only ones accessorizing with these cubic-zirconia stunners. More than 20,000 tennis bracelets have been purchased within the last year, according to the brand.

Add your kid's name, like the stars, or even your own, or opt for a fun phrase, like "BFF," "mom," or "sister," for a bracelet that is uniquely yours. You can also request a heart bead and choose to get it with pink, blue, champagne, or multi-colored stones.

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Tennis Bracelet in Clear, $54.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $68); baublebar.com

It looks like Duff was also sporting a Custom Pisa Bracelet. On sale for under $40, it has the same signature gold beads as the Hailey Bieber-worn Pisa Bracelet, but of course, with a personal pop. It has a simple stretch-and-slip-on design that makes accessorizing a walk in the park.

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Pisa Bracelet - Retro, $38.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

You can also complete your super stack with this colorful wrist decoration that Duff appears to be wearing, or add a timeless chain bracelet or gold cuff to your collection. Two is better than one, and third time's the charm!

Keep scrolling to shop more BaubleBar bracelets on sale now.

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Cutout Pisa Bracelet in Multi, $30.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $38); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Custom Slider Bracelet in Etched Gold, $38.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Cassandra Bracelet, $30.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $38); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Initial Cuff Bracelet in Gold Letter, $22.40 with code STACKING20 (orig. $28); baublebar.com

BaubleBar

Buy It! BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet - 14K Gold Filled, $52 with code STACKING20 (orig. $65); baublebar.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.