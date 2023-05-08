Amazon Shoppers Call These Lace-Up Loafers Their 'New Summer Shoes,' and They're on Sale Today

“​​Where has this shoe been all my life?”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 8, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Comfortable & Lightweight Ladies tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Finding a pair of comfortable shoes should be a breeze, but you can often be left stumbling around in a pair that gives you blisters or presses down too heavily on your big toe.

Instead of limping around and bandaging your sore toes, listen to the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers who recommend the Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers — and they're currently on sale. The loafers are made from 100 percent cotton, complete with a rubber sole, rounded toe, and lightweight elastic laces. Each shoe weighs under 5 ounces, making them feel super weightless on your feet. Plus, they're outfitted with a removable memory foam insole, giving you maximum comfort and preventing your feet from sweating.

The loafers are available in a slew of colors, including sparkling rose gold and white nut, all of which are available in sizes 5-12. They're the perfect shoes to slip into, whether you're heading into the office or packing for a trip. Another bonus? They can even be tossed in the washing machine on a cold cycle.

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Comfortable
Amazon

Buy It! Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers in Iron, $41.78 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com

Over 95,000 Amazon shoppers have given these loafers a five-star rating, and they've even earned bestseller status in their category. Users call them their "new summer shoe" and say they offer the "perfect fit." One shopper said, "​​Where has this shoe been all my life?" while a nurse added, "I wear them for 12-hour shifts."

Another nurse, who loves these loafers, explained that they're "so comfy," writing, "I love these shoes! My younger cousin has been telling me to get some; I'm a nurse and needed a comfy pair of shoes to wear for 12 hours." They finished off by saying, "This is my second 12-hour shift [and] my feet and legs do not hurt!"

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Lace-Up Loafers Comfortable
Amazon

Buy It! Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers in Black, $38.95 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the top-rated Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers while they're on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

National Teacher Appreciation Week Amazon Gifts Tout
10 Under-$50 Gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week That Are All Educator-Approved
Joomra Cloud Slide Sandals TOUT
These Pillow Slides Feel Like a Wearable 'Anti-Fatigue Mat' — and They're 50% Off at Amazon
Amazon Home Organizational Sale Tout
Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10
Related Articles
Joomra Cloud Slide Sandals TOUT
These Pillow Slides Feel Like a Wearable 'Anti-Fatigue Mat' — and They're 50% Off at Amazon
Lululemon Roundup TOUT
The 10 Best Deals Hiding in Lululemon's Sale Section Right Now Are All Under $100
Seasonal Mini Dresses Tout
10 Flattering Mini Dresses for Work, Parties, and Beach Days — All Under $50 at Amazon
Helen Mirren Spanx Shapewear Tout
Helen Mirren Is 'Very Appreciative' of Her Spanx Shapewear — and Thousands of Shoppers Agree
Oprah Sorel Sale Nordstrom Rack TOUT
One of Oprah's 'Favorite' Sneaker Brands Makes Comfy Sandals, Too — and You Can Get a Pair for Up to 69% Off
Isla Fisher attends G'Day USA
Isla Fisher's Comfy School Drop-Off Outfit Can Be Easily Recreated with This $40 Matching Set
Comfortable Shoe One-Off: Flats TOUT
These 'Super Comfortable' Knit Flats That Come in 37 Colors Are on Sale at Amazon
Kate Middleton Cargo Pants Tout
Kate Middleton Owns These Cargo Pants in Two Colors — and Similar Styles Start at $37
The A-List Katie Holmes Birkenstock Tout
Now I Understand Why Celebs Like Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon Are Always Wearing Birkenstock Sandals
Cariuma x Pantone Tout
The Comfy Shoes Ashton Kutcher Wears Now Come in Three Cotton Candy-Like Colors That Are Perfect for Summer
Hilary Duff attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation
Hilary Duff Hosted a Flower-Arranging Party in a $695 Floral Dress That's Pure Summer Wedding Guest Inspiration
Hanes Women's Wireless Bra Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Soft and Breathable' Hanes Bra That's Just $16 Right Now
BaubleBar May Sale
BaubleBar's Huge Spring Sale Includes Jennifer Aniston's Ring, Katie Holmes' Necklace, and More Starting at $10
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up as the cute duo walk arm in arm in NYC; Katie Holmes keeps things casual in an open mesh sweater ; Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles; Olivia Wilde, showed off her incredible gym results and six-pack abs
Alo Yoga's Black Friday-Level Sale Includes the Comfy Sweatpants Blake Lively and Katie Holmes Have Worn
Ree Drummond Spring Pajamas TOUT
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's New Sleepwear Collection Is 'Colorful, Gorgeous, and So Comfy' — and All Under $25
Celebrities + flower earrings TOUT
Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna Are Convincing Us to Try Flower Earrings for Spring