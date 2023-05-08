Amazon Shoppers Call These Lace-Up Loafers Their 'New Summer Shoes,' and They're on Sale Today

Finding a pair of comfortable shoes should be a breeze, but you can often be left stumbling around in a pair that gives you blisters or presses down too heavily on your big toe.

Instead of limping around and bandaging your sore toes, listen to the advice of thousands of Amazon shoppers who recommend the Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers — and they're currently on sale. The loafers are made from 100 percent cotton, complete with a rubber sole, rounded toe, and lightweight elastic laces. Each shoe weighs under 5 ounces, making them feel super weightless on your feet. Plus, they're outfitted with a removable memory foam insole, giving you maximum comfort and preventing your feet from sweating.

The loafers are available in a slew of colors, including sparkling rose gold and white nut, all of which are available in sizes 5-12. They're the perfect shoes to slip into, whether you're heading into the office or packing for a trip. Another bonus? They can even be tossed in the washing machine on a cold cycle.

Amazon

Buy It! Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers in Iron, $41.78 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com

Over 95,000 Amazon shoppers have given these loafers a five-star rating, and they've even earned bestseller status in their category. Users call them their "new summer shoe" and say they offer the "perfect fit." One shopper said, "​​Where has this shoe been all my life?" while a nurse added, "I wear them for 12-hour shifts."

Another nurse, who loves these loafers, explained that they're "so comfy," writing, "I love these shoes! My younger cousin has been telling me to get some; I'm a nurse and needed a comfy pair of shoes to wear for 12 hours." They finished off by saying, "This is my second 12-hour shift [and] my feet and legs do not hurt!"

Amazon

Buy It! Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers in Black, $38.95 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to get the top-rated Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers while they're on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.