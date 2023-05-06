Helen Mirren Is 'Very Appreciative' of Her Spanx Shapewear — and Thousands of Shoppers Agree

These customer-loved styles start at $24

May 6, 2023

Helen Mirren Spanx Shapewear Tout
Photo: Getty Images

If there's one thing Helen Mirren is grateful for in the modern world, it's shaping undergarments.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video for the Paramount+ TV series 1923, she and her co-star Harrison Ford discussed what it was like to portray a family in 1923, along with some of the things they didn't have then that they do now — one of them being Spanx.

"Oh, you know what I'm very appreciative of? Spanx," Mirren said, to which Ford jokingly replied, "And I appreciate your loaning them to me on the occasional basis."

When you hear Spanx, you probably think shapewear — after all, the brand came to fruition with a pair of footless shaping pantyhose. And while it may be best known for its smoothing undergarments, over the years, Spanx has expanded its offerings to include sculpting leggings, flattering jeans, practical swimwear, and even cozy loungewear that Oprah Winfrey is a fan of. But at the core of every piece is its signature smoothing fabrics and technology.

Though Mirren didn't elaborate on which Spanx pieces she owns, we do know that thousands of shoppers rave about its smoothing undergarments — so we're taking it back to the basics. We rounded up some best-selling Spanx shapewear pieces that are worth adding to your drawers.

Shop Spanx Shapewear

The Power Panties were one of the first Spanx designs, and they continue to be a best-seller to this day. This pair has a super high-waisted fit with a no-slip strip to keep them in place under clothes. They're designed with tummy-shaping support that won't squeeze too tight, so you can feel comfortable no matter how long you wear them.

One reviewer, who owns 10 pairs of the underwear, explained that they "do not lose the support," adding that they're "comfortable to wear all day with no constraints to you moving around like normal."

Spanx Higher Power Panties
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Higher Power Panties, $38; spanx.com

With wedding season practically in full swing, you may be looking for a piece that you can wear beneath dresses. Lots of brides have left positive reviews about the Suit Your Fancy Plunge Bodysuit, which has a plunging U-shaped neckline with a low-back design that's ideal for gowns with deeper cuts. It's even more versatile thanks to the adjustable straps that can be converted five ways — traditional, criss-cross, halter, narrow back, and racerback.

One bride said, "It made my whole experience on our wedding day comfortable." Another chimed in: "I ordered this for under my wedding dress, which has a nude back and comes down a bit in the front, but I've used it so many times with all my dresses and formal wear!"

Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, $148; spanx.com

Speaking of dresses, if you've got everyday ones that you need a little extra compression under, the Socialight Slip is a great layering option. While it has yet to reach best-seller status at Spanx, it's bound to become one, since it's made with super soft brushed fabric that feels like a "firm hug," according to the brand. It offers lightweight shaping, has adjustable straps, and hits mid-thigh — so you can easily wear it under midis and maxis.

Spanx Socialight Slip
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Socialight Slip, $52; spanx.com

Helen Mirren is thankful for her Spanx — and so many shoppers are, too! Keep scrolling to shop more best-selling shapewear for all your upcoming summer plans.

Spanx Undie-tectable® Thong
Spanx

Buy It! SpanxUndie-Tectable Thong, $24; spanx.com

Spanx Thinstincts® 2.0 Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Thinstincts 2.0 Mid-Thigh Short, $58; spanx.com

Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Brief
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Brief, $68; spanx.com

Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short, $78; spanx.com

Spanx OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, $98; spanx.com

