Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell Twinned in the Vibrant Hue Hollywood Can't Get Enough Of

There are certain Hollywood BFF duos that we just can't get enough of, and one of them is Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell. The pair of famous friends go way back, and just last week, the L'Oréal Paris ambassadors were spotted shooting a joint advertisement in Paris, France — and boy did they stand out.

Propped outside of a cafe, the stars turned heads in matching Barbiecore outfits. Mirren chose a hot pink floor-length turtleneck dress with dramatic fringes at the hem, while MacDowell opted for a sleek monochrome pink pantsuit paired with matching stilettos.

It's no secret that celebrities have been obsessing over Barbiecore pink as of late. Throughout winter, stars like Selena Gomez and Gwyneth Paltrow have worn comfy versions of the trend in sweater form, while other celebs like Brooke Shields and Kim Kardashian have recently tapped the popular hue in lighter, more summer-ready styles.

And you can brighten up your spring wardrobe with the color Hollywood has been wearing on repeat. Keep scrolling to shop pink flowy dresses, blouses, and pants at Amazon and Nordstrom, starting at $28.

Breezy Barbiecore Pink Clothes Inspired by Celebs

If you loved MacDowell's sleek pink pantsuit look, you can recreate it with the SweatyRocks Wide-Leg Trousers. Featuring a trendy wide-leg silhouette, the pants are flowy and offer plenty of space to move about, so they'll make you feel comfortable without compromising on style. They have a flattering high waist as well as two side pockets for small items or for keeping your hands warm on crisp spring morning walks. One five-star reviewer loves how "lightweight" the pants are and calls them "perfect for the summer." They come in 15 colors, including green, white, brown, and royal blue, and only cost $37 at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! SweatyRocks Wide-Leg Trouser Pants, $36.99; amazon.com

A blazer is a wonderful option for those cooler spring days, and this lightweight option by Wdirar is the perfect layering piece for unpredictable weather thanks to its open-front design. The 100 percent polyester fabric is breathable, yet it offers full coverage with long sleeves to keep you warm. Plus, the sleeves have ruching that adds cute detail and makes it easy to roll up the sleeves for more air.

Amazon

Buy It! Wdirara Open Front Blazer, $38.99; amazon.com

No summer wardrobe is complete without a staple dress, and the Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress will easily be one that you wear on repeat. Available in trendy Barbiecore pink, the standout dress is a flowy maxi style, so you can wear it to a variety of occasions. The flattering V-neckline and spaghetti straps offer plenty of breathing room up top, while the 100 percent rayon fabric is a top choice for spring since it's lightweight and breathable. Bonus: It has pockets! One shopper said the "airy" dress is "perfect for a hot [or] humid climate."

Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Woven Favorite Dress, $39; nordstrom.com

If your spring and summer wardrobe needs a pop of color, Barbiecore pink will easily brighten up your closet. Take a page out of Mirren and MacDowell's books and shop more breezy and flowy hot pink dresses and shirts at Amazon and Nordstrom below.

Amazon

Buy It! Omsj V-Neck Button-Down Shirt, $28.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Smocked Pleat Sleeveless Midi Dress, $98; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Diukia Floral Ruffle Blouse, $27.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! MakeMeChic Boho Square Neck Maxi Dress, $40.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.