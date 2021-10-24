Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Released Matching Christmas Pajamas for the Entire Family at Target
Whether they're remodeling homes on our screens or launching collections we can shop at Target, Chip and Joanna Gaines are as notorious for their style as they are for their devotion to their family. The husband and wife duo have again added to their ever-expanding roster of products with a just-released line of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Christmas pajamas — and prices start at just $12 online at Target.
The latest drop has your entire family covered because each style includes sizing for men, women, kids, toddlers, and babies. Just like you would expect from Chip and Joanna, the pajamas are available in classic holiday patterns, including tartan, plaid, and reindeer. Plus, each set also features colors like red, green, and cream that emphasize the couple's love for a timeless palette.
Both the Holiday Plaid and Reindeer Good Tidings patterns are only available as onesies for men and women. While their patterns may differ, both styles feature the same mixture of 92 percent cotton and eight percent spandex to promote comfort while you relax throughout the season and on Christmas morning. Both sets also include buttons on the front and a ventilating mesh on the back for cooling and ease of wear.
On the flip side, the Tartan Plaid Set is a two-piece set available in sizes for men and women. Both the top and bottoms feature the same deep-hued color palette with piping, and they're designed from 100 percent cotton. The top is highlighted by a full button closure, while the pants include an elastic waistband and functional drawstring.
All three sets are also sold in kids' and toddler sizes. These sets differ slightly from the styles designed for adults, as the kids' and toddlers' pajamas are meant to be mixed and matched. Though the Holiday Plaid and Reindeer Good Tidings styles are 100 percent cotton, and the Tartan Plaid set is 100 percent polyester, all three continue to highlight the same red, green, and cream color palette.
Because the goal is for your entire family to match, Holiday Plaid, Reindeer Good Tidings, and Tartan Plaid are available in sleepers for babies as well. Available in 0-3 month and 6-9 month sizing, each suit is 100 percent cotton. Further, all three include a neck-to-ankle zipper for quick dressing.
The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia pajama sets were all created exclusively for Target. Just like the rest of the holiday collection, it's likely to sell out quickly — so shop while the complete range is available online.