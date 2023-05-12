This Celeb-Worn Maternity Brand Just Put Practically Everything on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time

Just in time to celebrate mom, popular maternity brand Hatch is helping moms restock their maternity and postpartum wardrobes — with its biggest flash sale of the year.



In honor of Mother's Day, Hatch is offering 25 percent off almost everything on their site with the code MOTHERSDAY. The discount can even be stacked on top of items that are already on sale, meaning there are several pieces shoppers can now score for up to 70 percent off.

Whether you're looking for wardrobe staples you'll wear throughout your pregnancy like the Ultra Soft Before, During & After Legging and Slim Maternity Jean, or airy dresses you'll wear all summer long, there are plenty of options and massive savings to score. Shoppers will also receive a free gift with purchase — the Brighten Up Serum — on all orders over $400 while supplies last.

Celeb moms like Rihanna, Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde, and Emily Blunt have all been spotted in Hatch pieces, and it's easy to see why. Every piece from the brand is versatile and works through any stage of motherhood, from pregnancy to postpartum, and beyond.

No matter what trimester or stage of motherhood you're in there's bound to be something you'll want to stock up on. Just add everything to your cart and check out before the flash sale ends on May 15.

Shop the Hatch Collection Mother's Day Flash Sale

As temperatures soar and your bump grows, the most comfortable thing is an airy sundress, and this one will take you from pregnancy to postpartum. It's roomy enough to accommodate a third-trimester belly and since it has a clever removable tie, it can easily be cinched for more of a waist-defining shape postpartum.



The sweet cotton gingham dress even has secret snap closure details for moms who choose to breastfeed. And most importantly, it has pockets. Thanks to the stacked discounts, this warm weather-ready dress is a massive 70 percent off right now making it a great gift for yourself or to stock up for any upcoming baby showers.

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Smocked Secret Nursing Dress, $65.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $218); hatchcollection.com

Made from a breezy linen-cotton blend yarn, this lightweight lilac dress is perfect for a summer pregnancy since it hits above the ankle and has a gorgeous geo-pointelle stitch at the hem. It can easily be dressed up with cute sandals or heels, or dressed down with sneakers. One reviewer raved that this dress has just the "right amount of stretch and will definitely grow with your bump" and called it the "perfect spring dress."

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Marley Knit Dress, $150.75 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $201); hatchcollection.com

For the ultimate easy breezy maxi dress, this textured white option has a tiered empire waist and is made from 100 percent cotton. Thanks to a hidden elastic in the back, the V-neck dress is able to accommodate a baby bump and then be worn postpartum. And, yes, it has pockets.

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Katherine Maxi Dress, $139.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $186); hatchcollection.com

The sale also includes buttery soft leggings, maternity jeans you'll want to wear long after the baby is here, and much more. Keep scrolling to check out more of our top picks from Hatch's Mother's Day Flash Sale before the deals end on May 15.

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Ultra Soft Before, During & After Legging, $73.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $98); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Annette Dress, $184.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $328); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Slim Maternity Jean, $148.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $198); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Jaden Dress, $193.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $258); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Cashmere Jogger, $83.40 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $278); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Viola Dress, $184.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $328); hatchcollection.com

Hatch Collection

Buy It! The Grace Dress, $74.25 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $198); hatchcollection.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.