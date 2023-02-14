Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and More Celebs Are Embracing Peplum — Get in on the Trend Starting at $10

Reese Witherspoon is wearing the flattering detail, too

Published on February 14, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Florence Pugh attends the 43rd London Critics' Circle Film Awards 2023 at The Mayfair Hotel on February 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Did Don't Worry Darling co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh hold a secret fashion meeting to declare that it's about time peplum make a return? Because it sure seems that way.

Less than a week after winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, Harry Styles attended the 2023 BRIT Awards where he walked the red carpet in a black statement suit custom-made by Nina Ricci. Flaring out at the waist, the suit jacket featured a fun peplum design that we've also been seeing on other celebrities lately.

A few days earlier, Florence Pugh wore a floor-length crimson gown that also featured the throwback silhouette. And Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in a light blue strapless peplum style to promote her new movie Your Place or Mine. So obviously, there's a peplum trend here.

Why should you go back to the 2000s look? It's easy to style (think: jeans and sneakers) and always super flattering. So, we found seven peplum styles to help you recreate the trend for yourself, starting at just $10.

Peplum Clothing Under $100

Harry Styles always makes a statement with his fashion, so why not make one, too? This Hybrid & Company Peplum Blazer is super similar to the one seen on the As It Was singer, and while it's not custom, it sure is affordable at under $50.

Many shoppers are also fans of the jacket, as it's logged more than 7,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said, "This jacket looks so high class," and added that "the peplum look is so flattering." Another shopper shared that it's "the most flattering top" they own and that they always get "at least five compliments" when they wear it.

Hybrid Women's Casual Work Office Dressy Double Notch Lapel Sharp Shoulder Pad Single Button Peplum Comfy Blazer
Amazon

Buy It! Hybrid & Company Single Button Peplum Comfy Blazer, $39.99–$45.24; amazon.com

For a peplum style that you can wear everyday, grab this Mika Solid Tank from Free People. It has a cute tie in the front and comes in black and white. You can wear it under your warm teddy coat or on top of a button-up during the winter. But of course, you can also wear it solo in the spring and summer, too.

Free People Mika Solid Tank
Free People

Buy It! Free People Mika Solid Tank, $68; freepeople.com

Mindy Kaling also wore the flattering silhouette this month, but her version showed a bit more skin thanks to lace detailing. If that's more your vibe, there's this Organza Puff Sleeve Peplum Top from Boohoo that's super sheer. It's currently 72 percent off, and just $10 right now. Plus, it has puff sleeves that make it feel extra flirty.

BooHoo ORGANZA PUFF SLEEVE PEPLUM TOP
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Organza Puff Sleeve Peplum Top, $10 (orig. $36); us.boohoo.com

Join the peplum posse with Styles, Pugh, and Witherspoon, and grab some clothes with the flattering silhouette. Keep scrolling to shop more peplum pieces.

SSOULM Women's Classic Stretchy Short Sleeve Flare Peplum Blouse Top with Plus Size
Amazon

Buy It! Ssoulm Stretchy Short Sleeve Flare Peplum Blouse, $17.99; amazon.com

ENGLISH FACTORY Mixed Media Puff Sleeve Peplum Top
Nordstrom

Buy It! English Factory Mixed Media Puff Sleeve Peplum Top, $90; nordstrom.com

LAGSHIAN Women Fashion Peplum Bodycon Short Sleeve Bow Club Ruffle Pencil Party Dress
Amazon

Buy It! Lagshian Peplum Bodycon Bow Pencil Dress, $36.99; amazon.com

GRACE KARIN Women's Peplum Blouse Button Down Work Shirt Tops Short Sleeve V Neck Shirtdress Casual
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Peplum Button Down Shirt, $23.99; amazon.com

