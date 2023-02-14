Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and More Celebs Are Embracing Peplum — Get in on the Trend Starting at $10

Did Don't Worry Darling co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh hold a secret fashion meeting to declare that it's about time peplum make a return? Because it sure seems that way.

Less than a week after winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, Harry Styles attended the 2023 BRIT Awards where he walked the red carpet in a black statement suit custom-made by Nina Ricci. Flaring out at the waist, the suit jacket featured a fun peplum design that we've also been seeing on other celebrities lately.

A few days earlier, Florence Pugh wore a floor-length crimson gown that also featured the throwback silhouette. And Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet in a light blue strapless peplum style to promote her new movie Your Place or Mine. So obviously, there's a peplum trend here.

Why should you go back to the 2000s look? It's easy to style (think: jeans and sneakers) and always super flattering. So, we found seven peplum styles to help you recreate the trend for yourself, starting at just $10.

Peplum Clothing Under $100

Harry Styles always makes a statement with his fashion, so why not make one, too? This Hybrid & Company Peplum Blazer is super similar to the one seen on the As It Was singer, and while it's not custom, it sure is affordable at under $50.

Many shoppers are also fans of the jacket, as it's logged more than 7,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said, "This jacket looks so high class," and added that "the peplum look is so flattering." Another shopper shared that it's "the most flattering top" they own and that they always get "at least five compliments" when they wear it.

Amazon

Buy It! Hybrid & Company Single Button Peplum Comfy Blazer, $39.99–$45.24; amazon.com

For a peplum style that you can wear everyday, grab this Mika Solid Tank from Free People. It has a cute tie in the front and comes in black and white. You can wear it under your warm teddy coat or on top of a button-up during the winter. But of course, you can also wear it solo in the spring and summer, too.

Free People

Buy It! Free People Mika Solid Tank, $68; freepeople.com

Mindy Kaling also wore the flattering silhouette this month, but her version showed a bit more skin thanks to lace detailing. If that's more your vibe, there's this Organza Puff Sleeve Peplum Top from Boohoo that's super sheer. It's currently 72 percent off, and just $10 right now. Plus, it has puff sleeves that make it feel extra flirty.

Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Organza Puff Sleeve Peplum Top, $10 (orig. $36); us.boohoo.com

Join the peplum posse with Styles, Pugh, and Witherspoon, and grab some clothes with the flattering silhouette. Keep scrolling to shop more peplum pieces.

Amazon

Buy It! Ssoulm Stretchy Short Sleeve Flare Peplum Blouse, $17.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! English Factory Mixed Media Puff Sleeve Peplum Top, $90; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lagshian Peplum Bodycon Bow Pencil Dress, $36.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Peplum Button Down Shirt, $23.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.