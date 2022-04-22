Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Jumpsuit 'Elegant and Comfortable,' and It's on Sale
Whether your spring calendar includes a wedding, a graduation, or a girls' night out, you'll need an outfit for it. But if you've been living in sweats the past few years, you might be a little rusty when it comes to shopping for dressy clothes.
Luckily, you can always leave it to Amazon shoppers to find the cutest pieces that are just as comfy as your loungewear. Case in point: Customers are flocking to snap up the Happy Sailed jumpsuit that's "elegant and comfortable," according to reviews.
It's so popular that it's currently one of the best-selling jumpsuits on Amazon — an impressive ranking, considering the site's massive inventory. And right now, it's on sale for up to 33 percent off.
Buy It! Happy Sailed Jumpsuit in Apricot, $32.99–$33.10 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
The jumpsuit is made mostly of a soft polyester and a bit of spandex, which gives it some stretch. Featuring a slim fit, it hugs your body without clinging to it. The wide-leg jumpsuit has butterfly sleeves that give it an airy feel and a tie waist belt that helps define your figure.
Designed for many different body types, the jumpsuit is available in sizes up to 3XL. It comes in six solid colors: black, apricot, gray, navy blue, red, and green. Select colors are also available with three-quarter sleeves and full-length sleeves — great options for cooler evenings or offices that blast the air conditioning. While pricing varies by color, size, and style, most are on sale for $33.
Buy It! Happy Sailed Jumpsuit in Black, $33.10 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
More than 5,200 customers have given the jumpsuit a perfect rating, citing its "beautiful fit" and "comfy material" in reviews. They say they feel "super confident" and get "so many compliments" when they wear the jumpsuit. And they've worn it to a bunch of different occasions, from weddings and birthdays to holiday parties and baby showers.
Head to Amazon to pick up the Happy Sailed jumpsuit before the savings disappear!
Buy It! Happy Sailed Jumpsuit in Green, $33.10 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Happy Sailed Jumpsuit in Navy Blue, $33.10–$38.95 (orig. $48.99); amazon.com
