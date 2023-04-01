Hannah Ann Sluss Kept Cool at Disney World in This Sweat-Resistant Tennis Dress That Has Hidden Pockets

It’s not just for on the court 

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

Published on April 1, 2023 03:00 PM

Hannah Ann Sluss Alo Tennis Dress
Photo: People / Getty Images

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss has amassed a pretty large following since her time on the ABC reality TV show. Between her social media platforms, she regularly shares her favorite fashion and beauty finds — and there's a recent one we can get behind for warm summer days.

In a TikTok earlier this month, the newly engaged 26-year-old shared a quick minute-long "Get Ready with Me" (GRWM) video in preparation for a day at Disney World. "We love a comfy + cute Disney outfit," she wrote in the caption.

Along with a belt bag emblazoned with a pink Minnie Mouse patch and her "H" initial, Adidas sneakers, and stacks of beaded bracelets, the sporty look centered around one key piece: a pink Alo Yoga tennis dress.

The reality TV star chose the athletic dress since she knew she'd be walking around the park a lot in the heat. "I thought it would be nice because it's sweat-resistant," she said in the video. That is in fact true, thanks to the brand's super soft, velvety-smooth signature brushed Alosoft fabric that's breathable.

What's more, the best-selling dress is designed with hidden shorts that have discreet pockets, along with a built-in bra and adjustable straps so you can find the perfect fit. While Sluss opted for the light pink color to match her crossbody bag, the dress also comes in three core colors — black, heather gray, and white — and four limited-edition ones, like lime green and a peachy pink, and it's available in sizes XXS to L.

Hannah Ann Sluss Alo Tennis Dress
Alo Yoga

Alo Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress in Sugarplum Pink, $118

Her exact Alo tennis dress costs $118, which might seem a little expensive, but it's actually a very versatile closet staple that can be styled a few different ways — add an oversized sweatshirt for a cozy look, throw on a cardigan for a feminine touch, or style it with a blazer for a dressier, preppy vibe. The fact that it can be worn for work and play is one of the many reasons why reviewers love it.

One customer said, "I love wearing this when I do my workouts. It's so comfy, too, for everyday leisure wear." Another shopper noted: "It fits me so perfectly and feels so comfortable," adding that "the material is so nice and feels good. I love all the looks I can create with it." And a third five-star reviewer wrote: "It's so flattering and the length is perfect. I want [to] get it in every color."

Whether you're off to an amusement park this summer, hitting the court, or headed to brunch, get your hands on the Alo Yoga tennis dress before your favorite color sells out!

Hannah Ann Sluss Alo Tennis Dress
Alo Yoga

Alo Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress in Black, $118

Hannah Ann Sluss Alo Tennis Dress
Alo Yoga

Alo Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress in Midnight Green, $118

Hannah Ann Sluss Alo Tennis Dress
Alo Yoga

Alo Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress in Ultramint, $118

