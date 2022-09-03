This Best-Selling Hanes Zip-Up Hoodie Is a 'Closet Staple,' and It's on Sale for as Little as $11 at Amazon

Shoppers have deemed it the “perfect lightweight sweatshirt”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others.

Published on September 3, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
Photo: Amazon

Sometimes a clothing item comes along and immediately becomes a part of your everyday routine. Suddenly, you can't seem to remember what you wore before you had it.

For thousands of Amazon shoppers, that item is this classic Hanes Cotton Zip-Up Hoodie, and right now it's marked down to as little as $11 in some sizes and colors — that's up to whopping 56 percent off in savings! The sweatshirt is the best-seller in its category — and for good reason. It's a cozy and classic staple piece perfect for transitional seasons, cool fall mornings, or chilly offices alike. Soft without being too thick, it's perfect for adding a bit of warmth to your outfit —without leaving you sweating.

Made in the well-loved Hanes activewear style with no itchy tag, it also features essential sweatshirt features: roomy pockets, drawstrings, and a cozy hood. This style is a part of the Hanes Ecosmart collection, which incorporates up to 5 percent recycled polyester from plastic bottles — while still saying super soft and comfy. Plus, the sweatshirt itself is a poly-cotton blend, providing plenty of long-lasting wear even after it inevitably becomes a daily part of your outfit.

Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Cotton Zip-Front Hoodie in white, $10.50 (orig. $28); amazon.com

The sweatshirt comes in several colors, including standards like black as well as brighter hues like " title="teal" context="body" sid=""/] and pink. Each color comes in sizes S–XXL. Right now, you can find the steepest deals ($10.50 apiece!) on the white and blue variations. However, other colors are discounted too, so it's a great time to add this hoodie to the cart no matter your color preference.

The sweatshirt has garnered an impressive 27,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with more than one reviewer naming it a "closet staple." Another attested that it "wears like a dream."

A third five-star reviewer called it the "perfect lightweight sweatshirt" and added, "I wore it and had a few compliments, and my friends ended up purchasing [it] on the spot." The other consensus amongst many reviewers is that it's "great for workouts," as one noted. Others love it for warm-ups and cool-downs at the gym.

Grab a cozy Hanes Zip-Up Hoodie for your fall closet while you can get one for under $11 at Amazon.

Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Cotton Zip-Front Hoodie, $10.50 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Hanes Women’s Slub Knit Hoodie
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Cotton Zip-Front Hoodie, $12.99 (orig. $24); amazon.com

