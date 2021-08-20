Amazon's Most Popular Hoodie Is on Sale for $11 Right Now
Just in time for the crisp fall days ahead, the lightweight hoodie that thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with is on sale.
The Hanes Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie is made of slub cotton, which means it's soft and has a textured look. For even more comfort, it features the brand's signature tagless collar. Plus, it has an adjustable hood and roomy pockets for storage (and sticking your hands in when it's cold) that help keep you warm.
Hanes Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie, $11.39 (orig. $18.17)
As Amazon's best-selling women's hoodie, it's racked up more than 22,600 five-star ratings, with customers saying that it's comfortable, soft, and "perfect for layering." While the hoodie is great for fall, shoppers say it's a year-round staple. It's super lightweight, so you can wear it in the spring and summer when the AC is cranked up. Plus, it's thin enough to wear under thicker coats during winter, too.
It has a relaxed fit with a wide waistband that won't cling to you, so you can throw it on for workouts, running errands, or even just lounging around the house. While the hoodie is on the looser side, it doesn't look baggy, according to shoppers.
The hoodie comes in multiple colors (both neutral and bright) that run from sizes S to XXL. Even better, most of the colors are on sale right now, with prices starting at just $11.
Many shoppers consider the hoodie a sartorial must-have. In fact, some love it so much that they've picked it up in more than one color. "I ordered one of the gray hoodies and loved it from the moment I put it on," one reviewer wrote. "It isn't too heavy and the hood comes in handy if it's windy outside while I'm walking the dog. Because I liked it so much, I went back on Amazon and ordered four more of the various colors."
"I purchased this hoodie in white, and it's with me day in and day out," another customer wrote. "I wear it at work, in cold restaurants, and anytime I want something on my arms. I love that it's sporty looking, yet it [looks nicer] than a sweatshirt hoodie. It's also lightweight, so you don't get too hot if you wear it over another long sleeve. I'm going to order another color!"
Add this wardrobe essential to your closet, and shop the Hanes Jersey Full-Zip Hoodie while it's on sale.
