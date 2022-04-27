Time to Stock Up: These Popular Hanes T-Shirts Are on Sale for $10 or Less Right Now at Amazon
Hanes has been a well-known brand for years, and not just for undergarments.
The Perfect-T Short Sleeve shirts are some of the most popular tops on Amazon that are available in V-neck and scoop neck styles. The best part? They're marked down to just $10 or less right now.
These tees work great as undershirts for layering, but also look stylish on their own. Both shirt styles are made with a machine-washable, lightweight, breathable cotton blend and have a semi-contoured fit to add shape without feeling constricting.
Plus, they're backed by thousands of rave reviews; one shopper loves the V-neck tee so much, they said they "wear it everywhere" and plan to buy more colors.
Buy It! Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt in Black, $9.11–$10 (orig. $20); amazon.com
If you don't have one of these shirts by now, you're truly missing out, as one five-star reviewer claimed to have "at least 10 Hanes shirts" in their closet. Another described the top as "the little black t-shirt" that "checks all the boxes." The T-shirts also happen to be a top choice for DIY projects like reverse tie-dye, which uses a mixture of bleach and water instead of color.
The black shirts are clearly a favorite among Amazon shoppers, but the tees can be ordered in tons of other colors, too, like white, gray, pink, and blue, for the same affordable price. Not to mention, the shirts happen to be part of Amazon's Try Before You Buy program, which means Prime members have seven days to wear the shirts before committing to a purchase.
Take this as your sign to stock up on comfy tees while they're on sale for 50 percent off or more!
Buy It! Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short Sleeve Scoop Neck T-shirt in Black, $8 (orig. $16); amazon.com
