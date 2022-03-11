These Comfy Hanes Finds Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon, and Everything Is Under $15
Want to be in on a little secret? Hanes is having a sale on Amazon where its comfortable clothing and undergarments are up to 75 percent off — and we've made a list of all the best deals to shop. The brand is well-known for cozy essentials, and right now, you can grab everything you need for a day at home including wireless bras, sweatpants, underwear, and more for less than $15 each.
One of the most notable deals to look out for is the Hanes cotton tank that's a whopping 75 percent off, making it just $5. You can buy four of these tanks for the original $20 price tag and fill your closet with staples pieces for everyday wear. The best part is all six colors are on sale. Keep scrolling to see the entire list of deals that are worth shopping while they last.
Amazon's Secret Hanes Sale:
- Hanes Women's X-Temp Foam Wirefree Bra, $12.77 (orig. $14.79)
- Hanes Women's EcoSmart Cinched Cuff Sweatpants, $12.49 (orig. $22)
- Hanes Women's Signature Smooth Microfiber Brief Underwear, $13.97 (orig. $18.99)
- Hanes Women's Cotton Tank, $4.98 (orig. $20)
- Hanes Women's Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra, $7.98 (orig. $15.99)
- Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.86 (orig. $22)
- Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short Sleeve V-neck T-shirt, $7 (orig. $20)
Aside from being marked down to super affordable prices, each product is also backed by thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who can't stop wearing Hanes. The EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt is the best-seller in Amazon's women's sweatshirts category with 3,600 five-star reviews. One satisfied customer said it's "soft and comfortable, and washes nicely with no pilling" while another who has the top in three colors wrote that it's their "go-to sweatshirt" and said they plan to buy more.
If you're in the market for a wireless bra or two, now is the time to press add to cart. Shoppers claim that the Hanes X-Temp Foam Wirefree Bra is "the best bra ever" and the Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Bra is an Amazon best-seller, so it's no surprise that it also has thousands of rave reviews. Both have thick, adjustable straps and flexible foam cups to shape the chest and add support. To make them even better, they're made with super soft and lightweight fabric that's "virtually invisible under clothes," according to the brand. You can currently shop both styles for $13 and $8, respectively.
This sale is under the radar, so we don't exactly know how long these deals will last. If there's anything you've been eyeing or you just need to stock up on staples, now is your chance to do so without spending a ton of money. Below, you'll find seven incredible deals you won't want to miss.
