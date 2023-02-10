This Flattering Long-Sleeve T-Shirt with 17,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say They 'Live in' It

Let's face it: Fashion trends come and go, but our wardrobe always needs basics we can style around seasonal pieces that are already in our closets. So when we find a T-shirt that's popular with thousands of shoppers, we tend to stock up — especially when it's on sale.

The top in question? The Perfect Long-Sleeve T-shirt from Hanes, which has racked up more than 17,500 perfect ratings and is a best-seller in its category on Amazon. Plus, most colors are discounted for as little as $10 right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in White, $10 (orig. $16); amazon.com

The long-sleeve top comes in eight colors, including bright hues like purple and light pink, along with toned-down neutrals such as navy blue and white. It has a V-shaped neckline to show off a little skin, but it can also be layered over tank tops and T-shirts for more coverage and extra warmth. Plus, it's made from 100 percent cotton and doesn't come with a tag, meaning that it will only get more comfortable with time and you won't have to deal with a scratchy piece of fabric.

The shirt is available in sizes small to XXL and is machine washable for an easy clean. The brand notes that it runs small, so you might want to consider sizing up. Shoppers said that they still look "like new" and that the colors don't fade after being washed several times.

They also love how comfortable the shirt is. "I live in these shirts," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Pretty colors. Nice soft cotton. They're very flattering. Not too long or short. Goldilocks would approve!"

"Nice shirt to wear for every day, or dress it up a little for an outing with a necklace and matching earrings," another customer said. "I ordered this in three different colors."

There's no telling how long this sale will last, so add the best-selling Hanes shirt to your cart while it's up to 38 percent off. Keep scrolling to see more on-sale colors.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

