This Flattering Long-Sleeve T-Shirt with 17,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say They 'Live in' It

And it’s on sale for as little as $10 at Amazon

By
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld
Lindsey Greenfeld

Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Long Sleeve V-neck T-shirt tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Let's face it: Fashion trends come and go, but our wardrobe always needs basics we can style around seasonal pieces that are already in our closets. So when we find a T-shirt that's popular with thousands of shoppers, we tend to stock up — especially when it's on sale.

The top in question? The Perfect Long-Sleeve T-shirt from Hanes, which has racked up more than 17,500 perfect ratings and is a best-seller in its category on Amazon. Plus, most colors are discounted for as little as $10 right now.

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Long Sleeve V-neck T-shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in White, $10 (orig. $16); amazon.com

The long-sleeve top comes in eight colors, including bright hues like purple and light pink, along with toned-down neutrals such as navy blue and white. It has a V-shaped neckline to show off a little skin, but it can also be layered over tank tops and T-shirts for more coverage and extra warmth. Plus, it's made from 100 percent cotton and doesn't come with a tag, meaning that it will only get more comfortable with time and you won't have to deal with a scratchy piece of fabric.

The shirt is available in sizes small to XXL and is machine washable for an easy clean. The brand notes that it runs small, so you might want to consider sizing up. Shoppers said that they still look "like new" and that the colors don't fade after being washed several times.

They also love how comfortable the shirt is. "I live in these shirts," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Pretty colors. Nice soft cotton. They're very flattering. Not too long or short. Goldilocks would approve!"

"Nice shirt to wear for every day, or dress it up a little for an outing with a necklace and matching earrings," another customer said. "I ordered this in three different colors."

There's no telling how long this sale will last, so add the best-selling Hanes shirt to your cart while it's up to 38 percent off. Keep scrolling to see more on-sale colors.

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Long Sleeve V-neck T-shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Violet Splendor, $10 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Long Sleeve V-neck T-shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Blue, $12 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Long Sleeve V-neck T-shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Pink Swish, $12 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Long Sleeve V-neck T-shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Navy, $9.90–$12 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans
These Sculpting Jeans Once Graced Oprah's Favorite Things List — and They're on Sale for Just a Little Longer
BANILA CO Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
My New Favorite Winter Skincare Product Is This Hydrating K-Beauty Cleansing Balm — and It's on Sale Now
Yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum
PSA: This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a 'Great Allergy Helper' — and It's 30% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Hanes Sweatshirt Sale
The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now
MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Sweater Tout
Found: An Under-$40 Sweater That Shoppers Are Calling the 'Best Clothing Purchase' They've Made on Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater tout
A $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Super Soft and Flattering' Is Trending on Amazon Right Now
Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra tout
Shoppers Say This Wireless Champion Sports Bra Is Their Go-To for 'Comfort All Day Long,' and It's Up to 48% Off
Amazon Leggings tout
These 'Buttery Soft' Amazon Leggings with Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Under $8 Apiece
Womens Turtleneck Sweater
Deal Alert! The Turtleneck Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Soft and Flattering' Is on Sale in 23 Colors
KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest Tout
Shoppers Keep Adding This Best-Selling Cropped Puffer Vest That's 'Super Warm' to Their Carts
Amazon cold shoulder tops
Thanks to Dolly Parton, 'Vaccine Shirts' Are This Season's Hottest Trend
Amazon Body-Con-Dresses 2021
There Are 50,000+ Dresses on Amazon — but Shoppers Love These 10 the Best