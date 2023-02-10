Lifestyle Fashion This Flattering Long-Sleeve T-Shirt with 17,500+ Five-Star Ratings Is So Comfy, Shoppers Say They 'Live in' It And it’s on sale for as little as $10 at Amazon By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 08:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Let's face it: Fashion trends come and go, but our wardrobe always needs basics we can style around seasonal pieces that are already in our closets. So when we find a T-shirt that's popular with thousands of shoppers, we tend to stock up — especially when it's on sale. The top in question? The Perfect Long-Sleeve T-shirt from Hanes, which has racked up more than 17,500 perfect ratings and is a best-seller in its category on Amazon. Plus, most colors are discounted for as little as $10 right now. Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in White, $10 (orig. $16); amazon.com The long-sleeve top comes in eight colors, including bright hues like purple and light pink, along with toned-down neutrals such as navy blue and white. It has a V-shaped neckline to show off a little skin, but it can also be layered over tank tops and T-shirts for more coverage and extra warmth. Plus, it's made from 100 percent cotton and doesn't come with a tag, meaning that it will only get more comfortable with time and you won't have to deal with a scratchy piece of fabric. The shirt is available in sizes small to XXL and is machine washable for an easy clean. The brand notes that it runs small, so you might want to consider sizing up. Shoppers said that they still look "like new" and that the colors don't fade after being washed several times. Found: An Under-$40 Sweater That Shoppers Are Calling the 'Best Clothing Purchase' They've Made on Amazon They also love how comfortable the shirt is. "I live in these shirts," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Pretty colors. Nice soft cotton. They're very flattering. Not too long or short. Goldilocks would approve!" "Nice shirt to wear for every day, or dress it up a little for an outing with a necklace and matching earrings," another customer said. "I ordered this in three different colors." There's no telling how long this sale will last, so add the best-selling Hanes shirt to your cart while it's up to 38 percent off. Keep scrolling to see more on-sale colors. Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Violet Splendor, $10 (orig. $16); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Blue, $12 (orig. $16); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Pink Swish, $12 (orig. $16); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Perfect Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Navy, $9.90–$12 (orig. $16); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Sculpting Jeans Once Graced Oprah's Favorite Things List — and They're on Sale for Just a Little Longer My New Favorite Winter Skincare Product Is This Hydrating K-Beauty Cleansing Balm — and It's on Sale Now PSA: This Robot Vacuum and Mop Is a 'Great Allergy Helper' — and It's 30% Off at Amazon