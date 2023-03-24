The New Hanes Originals Collection Just Launched at Amazon — and Everything Is Under $30

Shop trending underwear, wireless bralettes, lightweight T-shirts, and more

Published on March 24, 2023 12:00 PM

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Photo: Amazon

With spring in the air, you might find yourself itching to give your wardrobe a seasonal overhaul. In addition to the sundresses, sandals, and other spring-ready styles in your online cart, it might be time to give your undies and loungewear lineup an upgrade, as well. And right now, you can shop brand new basics from Hanes at Amazon.

Hanes recently expanded its Amazon storefront with its brand new collection, Hanes Originals. The line features tons of comfortable and versatile options across men's and women's loungewear, along with tees, shorts, dresses, and socks; with certain styles available for free two-day shipping via Amazon Prime. Oh, and everything is under $30.

Hanes Originals Amazon Finds

In the women's department, you'll find chart-climbing underwear, wireless bralettes, and versatile loungewear pieces to rock in and out of the house. This midi T-shirt dress would make a great addition to your spring and summer wardrobe since its breathable cotton material will keep you cool, while its stylish silhouette can lend itself to a number of casual outings. Who wants to sacrifice comfort for style, anyway?

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Women's Comfortwash Garment Dyed Midi Dress, $27.50; amazon.com

The women's underwear in the Hanes Originals collection is certainly making headway at Amazon; this set of Seamless Rib Panties is already on the best-sellers list in its category, while the pack of Cotton Stretch Underwear is ranking in second place for newly released hipster underwear. Both sets are available in a variety of patterns and colors, and come in four different cuts. You can also pair the panties with matching bralettes, which are made from soft and stretchy cotton and spandex material. And there's not an underwire to be seen.

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Women's Seamless Rib Panties, 6-Pack, $25.96; amazon.com

For men's styles, the Hanes Originals collection features T-shirts, sweat shorts, underwear, and socks that are already on sale — just be sure to click the coupon box before checkout to receive the discount.

These elasticized terry sweat shorts are so comfortable, they'll quickly become a go-to for running errands, working out, lounging, and just about everything in between. There's also a new crewneck T-shirt that is sure to be a staple all year round since it can be worn on its own or layered underneath sweaters or cardigans. Plus, its lightweight silhouette is made from a soft and breathable cotton blend that will be comfortable to sport all day long.

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Men's Tri-Blend Crewneck T-Shirt, $14.40; amazon.com

There are plenty of other comfy styles to choose from in the new Hanes Originals collection at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see what else the line has to offer.

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Men's Tri-Blend French Terry Sweat Shorts, $15.22; amazon.com

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Women's Wireless Seamless Rib Bralette, $15.94; amazon.com

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Women's Stretch Cotton Bralette, 2-Pack, $16.94–$25; amazon.com

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Men's Cotton Boxers, Briefs, and Trunks Set, $15.99–$25.99; amazon.com

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Women's Tri-Blend Jersey Short, $13; amazon.com

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Women's Cotton Stretch Underwear, 6-Pack, $16.99–$26.30; amazon.com

Hanes Originals Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Originals Men's Ultimate Socks, 6-Pack, $12.40 with coupon (orig. $15.40); amazon.com

