These $7 Comfy Shorts Are Amazon's No. 1 Best-Selling Clothing Item

We get it — not everyone is a pro online shopper. If you dread scanning endless listing pages and prices to find what you're looking for, count on Amazon's best-seller storefront that's regularly updated to help you make better purchasing decisions. It features the retailer's most popular products based on number of sales, and even offers a breakdown by category if you're looking for a specific item. Arguably, the most helpful of them all is Amazon's Best Sellers in Clothing, Shoes, and Jewelry, especially if you're hesitant to purchase a fashion item without trying it on.
Right now, the Hanes Jersey Short ranks number one in the entire category, making it Amazon's best-selling clothing item. With an outrageously affordable $7 price tag and more than 15,000 five-star ratings, it's easy to see why.
Buy It! Hanes Jersey Short, $6.96; amazon.com
According to shoppers, they offer the level of comfort you know and love from Hanes, featuring a breathable 100 percent cotton composition that's naturally breezy, but soft enough for warm weather lounging and wear. A wide-ribbed waistband is tag-free on the inside to avoid itchiness and irritation, and an adjustable outer drawstring closure ensures a secure, stretchy fit. Also great: Roomy side pockets completely eliminate the need to carry a bulky bag or purse when running errands.
Reviewers are particularly obsessed with their generous length that's longer than traditional short shorts, but still more cropped than Bermudas, hitting right below the fingertips to reveal just enough leg. Shoppers say their modest 7-inch inseam is ideal for bending without worry, and even though there's more fabric between the legs, they don't bunch up when you walk.
One reviewer called them ″unicorn shorts″ after revealing that they have always hated wearing shorts of any kind. "I am so pleased with the comfort and ease of wearing these that I find myself reaching for them even when I don't absolutely need them," they said. "They are a necessity in summer while doing things outside. They don't slide down while you bend, work, or garden. I have bought more. This is unheard of for me."
"Being a Hanes product, you sort of know what to expect," wrote another five-star reviewer. "The sizing was perfect, the price was amazing, they're super comfy, a good respectable length for running errands, or walking the dogs, [or] lounging around the house (which is why I got them). But the most exciting thing is THE POCKETS — it's worth five stars just for the pockets alone. I will probably purchase more of these in the future."
The Hanes Jersey Short is available in four neutral colors and several inclusive sizes ranging from small to XX-large. For a guaranteed great buy, trust Amazon shoppers and pick up a pair (or several) of these best-selling shorts for just $7.
Buy It! Hanes Jersey Short, $8.96 (orig. $10); amazon.com
