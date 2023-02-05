The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now

It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday

By
Published on February 5, 2023 01:00 AM

Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend.

More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now.

The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and reviewers across the board say the fit is true to size. There are nine colors to choose from, including classic black and heathered gray, as well as colorful pink, violet, and blue shades.

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Ebony, $11.47 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Crewneck sweatshirts are timeless and versatile. Style with simple jewelry, a good pair of jeans, and loafers for a polished, preppy feel. It's also the perfect top for a put-together lounge look — just add leggings and sneakers or joggers and slides.

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Pale Pink, $10.86–$11.43 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Many reviewers mention buying the sweatshirt in additional colors after being so pleased with their original purchase. One shopper, who is on their fourth Hanes crewneck, wrote, "Very soft and comfortable, washes well — had my first one for three years!" Another said, "This sweatshirt is comfortable [and] great for workouts, walks, etc. I ordered four different colors."

The comfy sweatshirt also comes in a zip-front hoodie style. It's made from the same soft EcoSmart fabric and has more than 23,000 perfect five-star ratings. The hoodie comes in 12 colors, ranging from staples like black, white, and gray to brights including violet, hot pink, and turquoise.

Originally $24, this style is now up to 35 percent off, bringing the price down to just under $16.

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt in White, $15.49 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Bottom line? These are great deals on wardrobe essentials that will stand the test of time. Keep scrolling for more Hanes sweatshirts on sale at Amazon now.

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in White, $10.89–$12.95 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt in Light Steel, $15.49–$20.25 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Navy Heather, $10.75–$11.85 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Buy It! Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt in Light Steel, $10.75–$13.82 (orig. $18); amazon.com

