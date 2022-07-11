The 11 Best Prime Day Deals on Hanes Hoodies, T-Shirts, Underwear, Bras, and More Staples
Classic white sneakers and a flattering pair of jeans are staples in your closet, sure, but it doesn't get more essential than bras, underwear, and socks. Major shopping events like Prime Day are the perfect time to stock up on basics at low prices, and right now, one of the brands that does it best — Hanes — is majorly on sale right before Amazon's two-day shopping extravaganza kicks off.
Whether it's a go-to pair of boxers, a plain white T-shirt, or a comfy hoodie, no one does wardrobe staples better than Hanes. Customers have been trusting the brand with providing their most-worn clothes for decades, and for good reason: Every Hanes item is made with soft materials and it's extremely affordable.
And right now, many of your favorite Hanes items have even lower price tags ahead of Prime Day 2022, which takes place July 12 and 13. With so many appealing choices, we narrowed down your search to 11 Hanes clothes and intimates that are all on sale for under $25.
For a brand with decades worth of high-quality essentials under its belt, it's no surprise that most Hanes items have racked up tens of thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. These staple sweatpants, for example, have earned the approval of nearly 29,000 customers who call them "extremely soft" and "lightweight but warm" — and they're currently on sale for just $12.
Everyone needs staple tops in their wardrobe, and this Hanes women's T-shirt is the perfect pick to stock up on since it's 33 percent off. With more than 25,000 five-star ratings, the 100 percent cotton T-shirt is one you'll reach for time after time to pair with jeans, skirts, sweatpants, and leggings. Shoppers wrote that it's "not see-through at all," which is a common concern when looking for a basic white tee. It's also available in 21 other colors including red, blue, pink, and black.
So many women shop in the men's section of Hanes on Amazon, claiming that the soft sweatshirts are way more comfortable than those in their own selection. In fact, most of the more than 104,000 five-star ratings of this classic Hanes hoodie are from women who deem it "so soft and cozy." But if you prefer crewnecks, this Hanes sweatshirt — which has more than 102,000 perfect ratings — comes in 17 colors and is marked down to just $13.
It's no secret that bras can be uncomfortable, but Hanes bras are all designed with comfort top of mind, like this wireless option. Made with a cooling fabric and designed with a stretchy band and adjustable straps, the affordable bra will surely become your go-to pick.
One reviewer loves their bra so much that they've been wearing it for over 10 years. "This is my 12-hour shift bra. My seven-hour car ride bra," they wrote. They even find it comfortable enough to wear while lounging "around the house on a Saturday." Another claimed that after a year of use, it's still their "favorite bra," even through pregnancy and size changes.
Looking for more comfy staples to wear during the warmer months? These shorts with more than 31,000 perfect ratings are just as cozy as the brand's classic sweats, but they fall mid-thigh and include convenient pockets and a drawstring waist. Even a self-proclaimed shorts hater loves them, calling them "unicorn shorts" due to their "loose but not too baggy" fit and the fact that they stay put on their waist when they do yard work. Snag them on sale for only $11 pre-Prime Day.
While bike shorts are obviously a great alternative to leggings during the summer, Amazon shoppers are also wearing this Hanes pair under dresses to avoid chafing. Made with lightweight cotton and stretchy spandex, the simple shorts are more comfortable than restrictive shapewear, but still smooth and compress. Many buyers also wear the bike shorts for lounging around the house, running errands, or even as pajamas.
Take advantage of these crazy low prices before sizes inevitably start selling out in the mad rush of the two-day shopping event that is Prime Day. Below, shop more Hanes boxers, socks, and clothes on sale now.
