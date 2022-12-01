Cyber Week Deal! These Customer-Favorite Hanes Sweatpants Are on Sale for Up to 45% Off

If you're looking for cozy pieces to add to your wardrobe this winter, tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by these fleece sweatpants that are on sale right now.

Amazon just dropped a Cyber Week deal on the Hanes ComfortSoft Fleece Sweatpants, which have racked up more than 31,600 five-star ratings. The mega-popular sweats are also currently ranking on the site's best-selling women's sweatpants chart — meaning droves of shoppers are snapping them up. While the sale lasts, you can snag a pair for up to 45 percent off.

Buy It! Hanes ComfortSoft Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants, $9.98 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Made of a midweight cotton-polyester blend, the pill-resistant pants are warm and soft. They have a straight open-leg design, an elasticized pull-on waistband, and a relaxed fit. So they'll keep you comfortable, whether you're lounging around the house, running errands, or heading to the gym.

Other standout details we're loving? The sweats feature Hanes' signature tagless design, which means you don't have to deal with an uncomfortable tag. Plus, they're easy to care for, as they're machine washable. Just be sure to use cold water.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the sweats come in seven colors, most of which are classic neutrals. If you prefer a pop of color, they're also available in pink and purple. Price varies by the color you opt for, but the good news is that every option is on sale. And right now, you can snap them up in gray for $10 — the lowest price in weeks, according to Amazon.

With so many perfect ratings, it comes as no surprise that the sweatpants have all kinds of glowing reviews. Customers call them their "go-to sweats," raving that they're "warm and comfy." One shopper wrote, "If you want pure comfort, these are for you."

Ready to add a customer-favorite staple piece to your winter closet? Head to Amazon to pick up the Hanes ComfortSoft Fleece Sweatpants while they're still on sale for Cyber Week.

