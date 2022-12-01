Lifestyle Fashion Cyber Week Deal! These Customer-Favorite Hanes Sweatpants Are on Sale for Up to 45% Off “If you want pure comfort, these are for you” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're looking for cozy pieces to add to your wardrobe this winter, tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by these fleece sweatpants that are on sale right now. Amazon just dropped a Cyber Week deal on the Hanes ComfortSoft Fleece Sweatpants, which have racked up more than 31,600 five-star ratings. The mega-popular sweats are also currently ranking on the site's best-selling women's sweatpants chart — meaning droves of shoppers are snapping them up. While the sale lasts, you can snag a pair for up to 45 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Hanes ComfortSoft Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants, $9.98 (orig. $18); amazon.com Made of a midweight cotton-polyester blend, the pill-resistant pants are warm and soft. They have a straight open-leg design, an elasticized pull-on waistband, and a relaxed fit. So they'll keep you comfortable, whether you're lounging around the house, running errands, or heading to the gym. Other standout details we're loving? The sweats feature Hanes' signature tagless design, which means you don't have to deal with an uncomfortable tag. Plus, they're easy to care for, as they're machine washable. Just be sure to use cold water. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Available in sizes up to XXL, the sweats come in seven colors, most of which are classic neutrals. If you prefer a pop of color, they're also available in pink and purple. Price varies by the color you opt for, but the good news is that every option is on sale. And right now, you can snap them up in gray for $10 — the lowest price in weeks, according to Amazon. With so many perfect ratings, it comes as no surprise that the sweatpants have all kinds of glowing reviews. Customers call them their "go-to sweats," raving that they're "warm and comfy." One shopper wrote, "If you want pure comfort, these are for you." Ready to add a customer-favorite staple piece to your winter closet? Head to Amazon to pick up the Hanes ComfortSoft Fleece Sweatpants while they're still on sale for Cyber Week. Amazon Buy It! Hanes ComfortSoft Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants, $11.88 (orig. $18); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes ComfortSoft Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants, $11.40 (orig. $18); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes ComfortSoft Open Bottom Leg Fleece Sweatpants, $12.25 (orig. $18); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Stylish Amazon Find That Oprah Loves for Holiday Gifting Is Now on Sale for $32 Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today Found: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens That Are Still on Sale During Cyber Week — Up to 47% Off