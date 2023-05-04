Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Soft and Breathable' Hanes Bra That's Just $16 Right Now

If you're searching for an everyday bra to wear under your comfy spring clothes, consider picking up this customer-favorite bra that's trending on Amazon.

This week, droves of Amazon have been snapping up the Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra. Actually, it's been in so many shopping carts that it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most in-demand clothing, shoes, and accessories in real time. It's also currently ranking on Amazon's best-selling everyday bras chart.

Mostly made of soft polyester and some spandex, the bra has four-way stretch that moves with you — whether you're running errands or going for a walk. Ideal for spring and summer, the material is also moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable on hot days. The wireless bra has unlined cups, a hook and eye closure at the back, and the brand's signature SmoothTec band that provides comfy support. Another small but standout detail? It doesn't have any itchy tags.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra, $15.49; amazon.com

Easy to wear under most clothes, the bra comes in four neutral colors: beige, black, white, and gray with a herringbone print. And it's available in sizes ranging from small to 3XL. Even better, you can get it for just $16 — a steal for a go-to bra (think about that low cost per wear!).

A popular pick among Amazon shoppers, the bra has racked up more than 19,600 five-star ratings. In the review section, customers call it "soft and breathable," with one writing, "I barely feel like I'm wearing a bra, yet I still feel like I have great support."

Another shopper shared, "This is super comfortable, cool for summer, and hands down the best bra I've ever owned." They also added, "I'll be ordering more and replacing all my bras with these."

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra, $15.49; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra, $15.49; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.