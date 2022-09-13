If you're someone who despises how restricting bras can be, but still want light support and coverage, then listen up.

I received the Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Bralette Pack, and ever since, I wear one daily — and sometimes even forget I have it on. The bralettes come in a pack of three that's available at Amazon in eight color combinations and costs just $15, which ends up being $5 apiece. They don't have any internal padding that bunches up and deforms after washing, and the spaghetti straps are easy to hide under tank tops and tees.

The elastic waistband provides light support for low-impact workouts like walking and riding a bike, and when you're lounging at home, it feels like it's barely there. These are now my all-time favorite bras that I wear for working at home, doing house chores, and light exercising.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Bralette Pack, $14.99; amazon.com

The brand suggests hand washing the bras, but I machine-washed and dried mine in a lingerie bag, and they came out just fine without shrinking. You might need to adjust the elastic band a bit and stretch it out, but after, the bras looked exactly how they did when I first got them.

I'm not the only one who swears by these ultra-comfortable bras; the packs have hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and one reviewer echoed my sentiments and said, "it fits so well, I don't even feel it." They suggested ordering a size up, and if you're in between sizes, this is something I feel to be true as well.

I usually wear a medium or large; I chose a size large for myself, and am glad I did. The best part is, with a Prime membership, you can take advantage of the Try Before You Buy program, which allows you to wear the bras for up to seven days before actually purchasing them.

I've never raved about a bra so much, but I've been telling all my friends about the Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Bralette Pack because of the affordable price and comfortable fit. Add one or two packs to your cart, and they'll arrive in as little as three days.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Bralette Pack, $14.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Bralette Pack, $14.99; amazon.com

Carly Kulzer is an Ecommerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered pets, fashion, home, and more for four years, and occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.