These Trusty Hanes Ankle Socks Shoppers Buy 'Over and Over Again' Are on Sale for Less Than $2 a Pair

“They beat every other ankle socks I’ve tried in comfort, durability, and price”

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

Published on April 4, 2023 07:00 PM

Hanes Ultimate Women's 6-Pack Comfort Toe Seamed Ankle Socks Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Socks are essential — they keep our feet warm and dry, prolong the lives of our shoes, and offer a coziness that is soothing beyond just physical comfort. So, why do so many of us put up with socks that fall down, leave elastic marks, or have grown holes?

A fresh pack of quality socks isn't the most exciting act of self-care, but it is a small act that can make a difference in the day-to-day. And it's the perfect moment to spring clean your sock drawer because six packs of customer-loved Hanes socks are on sale for less than $2 per pair at Amazon right now.

The Hanes Ultimate Comfort Toe Ankle Socks come in white or black and in one size (women's 5–9). They're made from a stretch knit that is designed to stay and the brand claims the material adapts to your temperature and wicks away moisture to keep feet cool. They have a cushioned foot bottom for all-day comfort (also great for exercise) and a reinforced heel and toe for durability and longevity.

Hanes Ultimate Women's 6-Pack Comfort Toe Seamed Ankle Socks White
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Ultimate Comfort Toe Ankle Socks 6-Pack in White, $10.46 (orig. $18); amazon.com

The ankle socks have earned over 5,200 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers and hundreds of positive reviews. But they're just socks, right? What makes them stand out? Shoppers routinely mention the fit and comfort, plus how long they last — especially for the price.

One reviewer called them "the perfect ankle socks" and wrote, "I have purchased these over and over again once finding them. They beat every other ankle sock I've tried in comfort, durability, and price!" They added that the socks are "the perfect height" and "look great with every shoe or slipper."

Another shopper wrote, "These socks are really soft and the perfect fit. I hate when socks are really tight on the ankle — these don't dig in and leave a mark." And a third person said they were "pleasantly surprised" by the socks, adding, "I would continue to buy these over higher cost brands."

A number of reviewers compared them to Nike's cushioned ankle socks, which cost twice as much at over $4 a pair (though some sizes are currently 16 percent off). A customer who called the Hanes socks "perfect" wrote, "I have purchased the Nike quarter socks before but these are so much better. They are comfier and you get more bang for your buck!" An additional reviewer said, "This is the perfect [alternative to] the Nike socks," and added that the Hanes socks are "by far one of my favorite Amazon finds."

Do yourself a favor and swap out the sad, misshapen, hole-ridden pairs for a fresh pack of Hanes ankle socks while they're on sale at Amazon.

Hanes Ultimate Women's 6-Pack Comfort Toe Seamed Ankle Socks Black
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Ultimate Comfort Toe Ankle Socks 6-Pack in Black, $10.99 (orig. $18); amazon.com

