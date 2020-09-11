7 Halloween Face Masks from Amazon That Can Be Part of Your Costume This Year
Just one year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against trick-or-treating, the organization has given everyone's favorite Halloween tradition the green light — that is, with some safety guidelines. Namely, the CDC says that trick-or-treaters should practice social distancing and wear face masks while they collect their treats this year.
In order to ensure your everyday face mask doesn't detract from your Halloween costume (that is, unless you're being a doctor this year!), you can browse Amazon, which has a ton of adorable Halloween-themed face masks that can not only enhance your costume, but also help protect against the transmission of COVID-19. With more than 30,000 masks to choose from, the options can be overwhelming — but you can start with the seven masks we found below.
From sweet pumpkins to spooky bats to blood-thirsty vampires, these affordable face masks can complete your costume this year (or even be your costume). They're machine-washable and comfortable, and they've drawn raving reviews from Amazon shoppers. Read on for Halloween face masks you can add to cart right now!
This pumpkin mask is a costume in itself. Amazon shoppers say it has a great fit thanks to its adjustable elastic ear loops and a flexible nose clip. And since it comes with two disposable filters, you can enjoy an extra level of protection as you trick-or-treat. It's machine-washable, so feel free to use it over and over again! As a bonus, you can snag this mask for 39 percent off right now.
Buy It! Goincrond Crazy Pumpkin Mouth Face Mask, $8.18 (orig. $13.40); amazon.com
Alternatively, you can stand out in a patch of pumpkins with this bat-themed mask. "This face mask is not only functional, but it's also cute and comfortable," a shopper wrote after rating it five stars on Amazon. With elastic adjustable bands, you can ensure the mask stays securely fastened on your face, even if you have a smaller face, per shoppers. The breathable fabric is super comfy, and you can toss this mask right in the wash to rewear at all of your outdoor Halloween gatherings this year.
Buy It! Raydem Reusable Face Mask with Halloween Bats, $8.29; amazon.com
Turn into the real-life model from science class with this skull mask. (Don't worry, at least it has a smile!) Made from polyester, this Halloween face mask has an M-shaped clip at the nose you can adjust for a more secure fit and adjustable elastic ear loops that will be comfortable to wear all Halloween long. Make sure you wash this mask by hand if you're going to reuse it, which you likely will throughout October. If this isn't scary enough for you, check out the rest of the spooky styles available.
Buy It! Ehpavlt Halloween Face Mask with Cool Skeleton Skull, $12.90; amazon.com
If cute pumpkins are more of your cup of tea, then you'll love this adorable jack-o'-lantern mask. The breathable polyester mask is patterned with a number of smiling pumpkins, plus some spider webs and fall leaves. You can adjust the ear straps so it fits your face just right, and the mask can provide extra protection with a space to add a replaceable 2.5PM filter. It's reusable and machine-washable, so you can use it time and time again. And at just $9, we'd say this is a steal.
Buy It! Hierceson Orange Pumpkin Halloween Face Mask, $8.99; amazon.com
Who says you can't be chic in a Halloween face mask? This cloth mask adds a little sparkle with its rhinestone web, and on the inside, you can add a replaceable filter to this mask for added protection. And the elastic ear straps are adjustable, by the way. With nearly 2,000 five-star ratings, it's safe to say Amazon shoppers approve of this sparkly option. "This is the best mask ever," one customer wrote. "I love the material, the design is beautiful, and it's so easy to breathe through!"
Buy It! Leg Avenue Rhinestone Face Mask, Spiderweb, $21.99; amazon.com
If you can't get enough of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," you can channel Jack Skellington with this Halloween face mask. Alongside ghouls and ghosts from the classic Halloween film, including Jack's beloved ghost pup, you'll find mini bats and pumpkins decorating the black fabric. Speaking of fabric, the cloth mask is breathable and machine-washable for reuse, and you can up its protection factor by utilizing the filter pocket. Amazon shoppers are loving it: "This is the most comfortable mask I own and I have a dozen! I like that they send filters with it and how completely it fits my face," one customer wrote in a review.
Buy It! Paufoga Reusable Face Mask with Jack Skellington, $9.88; amazon.com
Save yourself from the trouble of putting those fake vampire teeth in your mouth; instead, slip this scary mask on and be ready to go. The polyester mask with a filter pocket should fit most adults, especially with its adjustable nose clip and ear loops. And as those keep your mask secure, you can focus on scaring your friends with your epic vampire costume.
Buy It! Gmani Halloween Bloody Vampire Reusable Cloth Mask, $4.99; amazon.com
