7 Halloween Face Masks from Amazon That Can Be Part of Your Costume This Year

If you can't get enough of "The Nightmare Before Christmas," you can channel Jack Skellington with this Halloween face mask. Alongside ghouls and ghosts from the classic Halloween film, including Jack's beloved ghost pup, you'll find mini bats and pumpkins decorating the black fabric. Speaking of fabric, the cloth mask is breathable and machine-washable for reuse, and you can up its protection factor by utilizing the filter pocket. Amazon shoppers are loving it: "This is the most comfortable mask I own and I have a dozen! I like that they send filters with it and how completely it fits my face," one customer wrote in a review.