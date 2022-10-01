10 Comfy and Cute Half-Zip Pullovers to Buy from Amazon — Starting at $21

You probably have turtleneck and crewneck sweaters in your wardrobe already, but there's an underrated style that also deserves a spot in your closet this fall: A half-zip sweater.

Unlike the typical picks you see everywhere when sweater weather rolls around each year, half-zip pullovers offer some extra pizazz: The collar-like neckline gives them a preppy look, which makes you feel put-together even if you're wearing them with joggers or leggings (which looks super cute, by the way.)

Amazon just dropped this oversized half-zip sweater, which is currently on sale for $21, and it's already topping the retailer's list of best-selling new clothing releases. But that's just one of the 10 affordable and comfortable options we found at Amazon for less than $55.

Half-Zip Sweaters Under $55:

With subtle batwing sleeves, split side hems, and a ribbed fabric, this half-zip pullover is as trendy as they come. But with its oversized fit, it's made with comfort in mind, too. The khaki color is begging to be worn to a pumpkin patch with cream jeans, but there are 19 other shades — both neutral and bright — to choose from, too.

Buy It! Lillusory Slouchy Half-Zip Pullover, $20.99 with coupon; amazon.com

If you prefer a shorter length, this half-zip sweater, which comes in a pretty olive color, fits the bill, while this cropped option can easily be dressed up with jeans or leather pants. Wear a tank top underneath and leave it unzipped all the way or show a little skin when you wear it solo.

Buy It! Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Half-Zip Cropped Sweater, $31.60; amazon.com

But if your style falls more on the athletic side, this now-$26 half-zip sweatshirt is Amazon's best-selling item in women's volleyball clothing, and reviewers call it "so soft" and "high-quality." Throw it on over bike shorts or leggings and hit the gym or simply lounge around the house in this roomy option.

Buy It! Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Sweater, $25.49 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Although it's the priciest option on our list, this half-zip sweater by customer-loved Amazon brand The Drop looks way more expensive than $55. A ribbed hem, collar, and cuffs add interest to this cozy wool blend sweater that's available in a rich mocha and a trendy hummus hue. Its fit is roomy enough for cuddling up on the couch but flattering enough to wear out with jeans and boots.

Buy It! The Drop Kai Half-Zip Sweater, $54.90; amazon.com

Mark our words: Half-zip pullovers are going to be everywhere this fall, so get ahead of the trend and snag your soon-to-be go-to sweater before other shoppers catch on and sell top-rated picks out.

Buy It! Floral Find Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $27.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Anrabess Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Half-Zip Cropped Sweater, $30.40; amazon.com

Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover, $34.95 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Prettygarden Casual Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $32.38 with coupon (orig. $35.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Safrisior Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $35.99; amazon.com

Buy It! BTFBM Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover, $39.89 with coupon (orig $41.99); amazon.com

