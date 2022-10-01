Lifestyle Fashion 10 Comfy and Cute Half-Zip Pullovers to Buy from Amazon — Starting at $21 We see these sweaters everywhere in the fall By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 1, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon You probably have turtleneck and crewneck sweaters in your wardrobe already, but there's an underrated style that also deserves a spot in your closet this fall: A half-zip sweater. Unlike the typical picks you see everywhere when sweater weather rolls around each year, half-zip pullovers offer some extra pizazz: The collar-like neckline gives them a preppy look, which makes you feel put-together even if you're wearing them with joggers or leggings (which looks super cute, by the way.) Amazon just dropped this oversized half-zip sweater, which is currently on sale for $21, and it's already topping the retailer's list of best-selling new clothing releases. But that's just one of the 10 affordable and comfortable options we found at Amazon for less than $55. Half-Zip Sweaters Under $55: Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Sweater, $25.49 (orig. $42.99) Floral Find Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $27.98 Lillusory Slouchy Half-Zip Pullover, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Anrabess Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $29.99 Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Half-Zip Cropped Sweater, $31.60 Merokeety Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover, $34.95 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Prettygarden Casual Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $32.38 with coupon (orig. $35.98) Safrisior Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $35.99 Btfbm Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover, $39.89 with coupon (orig. $41.99) The Drop Kai Half-Zip Sweater, $54.90 With subtle batwing sleeves, split side hems, and a ribbed fabric, this half-zip pullover is as trendy as they come. But with its oversized fit, it's made with comfort in mind, too. The khaki color is begging to be worn to a pumpkin patch with cream jeans, but there are 19 other shades — both neutral and bright — to choose from, too. Amazon Buy It! Lillusory Slouchy Half-Zip Pullover, $20.99 with coupon; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you prefer a shorter length, this half-zip sweater, which comes in a pretty olive color, fits the bill, while this cropped option can easily be dressed up with jeans or leather pants. Wear a tank top underneath and leave it unzipped all the way or show a little skin when you wear it solo. Amazon Buy It! Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Half-Zip Cropped Sweater, $31.60; amazon.com But if your style falls more on the athletic side, this now-$26 half-zip sweatshirt is Amazon's best-selling item in women's volleyball clothing, and reviewers call it "so soft" and "high-quality." Throw it on over bike shorts or leggings and hit the gym or simply lounge around the house in this roomy option. Amazon Buy It! Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Sweater, $25.49 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Although it's the priciest option on our list, this half-zip sweater by customer-loved Amazon brand The Drop looks way more expensive than $55. A ribbed hem, collar, and cuffs add interest to this cozy wool blend sweater that's available in a rich mocha and a trendy hummus hue. Its fit is roomy enough for cuddling up on the couch but flattering enough to wear out with jeans and boots. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Kai Half-Zip Sweater, $54.90; amazon.com See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Need a New Shacket? Here Are 9 Under-$50 Options That Amazon Shoppers Say Are 'Perfect for Fall' Princess Kate Wore a Red Coat for This Monumental Moment, and It Mirrors Princess Diana's Signature Style PSA: Wireless Bras Are Up to 67% Off Ahead of Amazon's New Two-Day Deals Event Mark our words: Half-zip pullovers are going to be everywhere this fall, so get ahead of the trend and snag your soon-to-be go-to sweater before other shoppers catch on and sell top-rated picks out. Amazon Buy It! Floral Find Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $27.98; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $29.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Half-Zip Cropped Sweater, $30.40; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover, $34.95 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Casual Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $32.38 with coupon (orig. $35.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Safrisior Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $35.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BTFBM Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover, $39.89 with coupon (orig $41.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.