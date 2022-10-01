10 Comfy and Cute Half-Zip Pullovers to Buy from Amazon — Starting at $21

We see these sweaters everywhere in the fall

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 1, 2022 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Half-zips at Amazon
Photo: Amazon

You probably have turtleneck and crewneck sweaters in your wardrobe already, but there's an underrated style that also deserves a spot in your closet this fall: A half-zip sweater.

Unlike the typical picks you see everywhere when sweater weather rolls around each year, half-zip pullovers offer some extra pizazz: The collar-like neckline gives them a preppy look, which makes you feel put-together even if you're wearing them with joggers or leggings (which looks super cute, by the way.)

Amazon just dropped this oversized half-zip sweater, which is currently on sale for $21, and it's already topping the retailer's list of best-selling new clothing releases. But that's just one of the 10 affordable and comfortable options we found at Amazon for less than $55.

Half-Zip Sweaters Under $55:

With subtle batwing sleeves, split side hems, and a ribbed fabric, this half-zip pullover is as trendy as they come. But with its oversized fit, it's made with comfort in mind, too. The khaki color is begging to be worn to a pumpkin patch with cream jeans, but there are 19 other shades — both neutral and bright — to choose from, too.

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Slouchy Half-Zip Pullover, $20.99 with coupon; amazon.com

If you prefer a shorter length, this half-zip sweater, which comes in a pretty olive color, fits the bill, while this cropped option can easily be dressed up with jeans or leather pants. Wear a tank top underneath and leave it unzipped all the way or show a little skin when you wear it solo.

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Half-Zip Cropped Sweater, $31.60; amazon.com

But if your style falls more on the athletic side, this now-$26 half-zip sweatshirt is Amazon's best-selling item in women's volleyball clothing, and reviewers call it "so soft" and "high-quality." Throw it on over bike shorts or leggings and hit the gym or simply lounge around the house in this roomy option.

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Trendy Queen Oversized Half-Zip Sweater, $25.49 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Although it's the priciest option on our list, this half-zip sweater by customer-loved Amazon brand The Drop looks way more expensive than $55. A ribbed hem, collar, and cuffs add interest to this cozy wool blend sweater that's available in a rich mocha and a trendy hummus hue. Its fit is roomy enough for cuddling up on the couch but flattering enough to wear out with jeans and boots.

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Kai Half-Zip Sweater, $54.90; amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Mark our words: Half-zip pullovers are going to be everywhere this fall, so get ahead of the trend and snag your soon-to-be go-to sweater before other shoppers catch on and sell top-rated picks out.

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Floral Find Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $27.98; amazon.com

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Long Sleeve Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $29.99; amazon.com

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Half-Zip Cropped Sweater, $30.40; amazon.com

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Merokeety Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover, $34.95 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Casual Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $32.38 with coupon (orig. $35.98); amazon.com

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! Safrisior Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $35.99; amazon.com

Half-zips at Amazon
Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Long Sleeve Half-Zip Pullover, $39.89 with coupon (orig $41.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Preppy Fall Sweater Roundup
Preppy Fashion Is a Quintessential Fall Trend — and Amazon Has Tons of 'Soft and Super Warm' Sweaters to Get the Look
7 Cozy Sweaters That Are ‘Perfect for Fall’ — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon
7 Cozy Sweaters That Are 'Perfect for Fall' — on Sale for Under $35 at Amazon
Sweats Roundup Tout
Shopper-Loved Sweats with Steep Discounts Are All Over Amazon — If You Know Where to Look
Early Fashion Deals Roundup Tout
Right Now, Amazon's Fashion Deals Are Up to 68% Off — and the Prime Early Access Sale Hasn't Even Started Yet
Amazon shacket roundup
Need a New Shacket? Here Are 9 Under-$50 Options That Amazon Shoppers Say Are 'Perfect for Fall'
Elevated Sweatshirts Under $30
10 Incredibly Comfy Oversized Sweatshirts Under $40 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Anrabess sweater
Amazon's Best-Selling Pullover Is a Cross Between a Casual Crew Neck and a Cozy Sweater — and It's on Sale
Fall Mini Dresses Under $40 Tout
If You Buy One Thing This Fall, Make It This Easy-to-Layer Dress Style — Available on Amazon for Under $40
Warm, Cozy Wearables Deals Tout
Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11
Amazon Fashion deals
I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site
Amazon Fall Finds Editor Picks
12 Things PEOPLE Shopping Editors Are Buying for Fall — All Under $65
hailey bieber; mango blazer
Hailey Bieber Paired a Tiny Crop Top with an Oversized Blazer in This Eye-Catching Print
Daily Ritual Women's Terry Cotton and Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Cold-Shoulder Tunic
Shoppers Are Buying This Off-the-Shoulder Tunic in Multiple Colors — and It's Up to 73% Off Right Now
Katie Holmes is seen on September 13, 2022 in New York City.
Katie Holmes' Low-Key Look Has All the Makings of a Go-To Fall Outfit
BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweater
Shoppers Say This Comfy Half-Zip Sweater Is 'Worth Every Penny,' and It's on Sale for Under $40
Amazon Fall dresses
10 Gorgeous Fall Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now