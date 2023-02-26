Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Underrated Essential You Can Get for Cheap on Amazon

Tube socks are an easy way to dress up your sneakers

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 26, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Tube Socks TOUT
Photo: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber's style is always on point.

It's pretty much a guarantee that whatever the model wears is on trend. While she's often spotted wearing expensive designer clothing and shoes, there's one underrated accessory the Rhode founder has been wearing on repeat lately that you can actually get for cheap: White tube socks.

During a recent outing, Bieber wore a pair of scrunched above-the-ankle socks with an oversized black bomber jacket, a YSL saddle bag, and a pair of Prada loafers. She's also been photographed styling them with more casual outfits, like sweatshirts and leggings and utility jackets and biker shorts. And her equally stylish best friend, Kendall Jenner, is also fond of the throwback look.

Hailey Bieber Tube Socks embed
Getty Images

The simple accessory is an easy and affordable way to elevate any outfit. For styling, the classic white socks can be worn fully pulled up around the calves or simply scrunched around the ankles. Even better? They can also be paired with a variety of shoes (as seen on Bieber), from trainers to flats to chunky sandals to platforms.

Whether you're going for a dressed down look or a more elevated street style vibe, tube socks will add an effortlessly trendy touch. Depending on your preference, you can go for a shorter ankle length version or a longer pair that hits mid-calf. And when it comes to choosing your perfect pair, there are plenty of options.

These highly rated Hanes ankle socks have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. They have a cushioned foot bottom and feature the brand's X-Temp technology that adapts to the wearer's body temperature for all-day comfort. Plus, you can get a six-pack on sale for just $12, which comes out to just $2 per pair.

hanes-ultimate-ankle-socks

Buy It! Hanes Ultimate 6-Pack Comfort Toe Seamed Ankle Socks, $11.75 (orig. $18); amazon.com

If you want a more dramatic look try this taller pair from Fruit of the Loom. To spice up the accessory with a feminine detail, grab this set of six ruffle trim socks that are double discounted right now.

Regardless of which style you snag, tube socks are a cheap and easy way to tie your look all together. Keep scrolling to shop affordable pairs from Amazon!

Mcool Mary Womens Socks, Ruffle Turn-Cuff Casual Ankle Socks
Amazon

Buy It! Mcool Mary 6-Pack Ruffle Turn-Cuff Frilly Crew Socks, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Fruit of the Loom mens Cushioned Durable Cotton Work Gear Socks With Moisture Wicking
Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Cushioned Durable Cotton Work Gear Socks, $12.99; amazon.com

HUE Womens Slouch Sock 3 Pair Pack
Amazon

Buy It! Hue Slouch Sock 3-Pair Pack, $20.30; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Brooke Shields Walked Her Dog in Central Park in the Flattering Denim Style You Can Get for Just $25
Yankee Candle Sale Amazon
A Popular Yankee Candle That Makes Your Entire Home Smell Like the Tropics Is on Sale for Just $21 Today
YOUNGCHARM 4 Pack Leggings with Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say These Leggings Are Totally 'Squat-Proof' — and You Can Snag a 4-Pack on Sale
Related Articles
Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat
These Comfy Loafers Are 'Great for All-Day Wear,' According to Reviewers — and They're Only $21 Right Now
Zappos Shoe Sale Tout
The 10 Best Shoe Deals for Between-Season Dressing from Zappos' Huge Sale — Starting at $36
Brooke Shields Bootcut Jeans
Brooke Shields Walked Her Dog in Central Park in the Flattering Denim Style You Can Get for Just $25
Pres Day Amazon most-loved fashion
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These On-Sale Fashion Finds Ahead of Presidents Day Weekend
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Outfits from 'Your Place or Mine' — and Similar Styles Start at $23
BRONAX Cloud Slippers tout
Shoppers with Plantar Fasciitis Say These $24 Sandals Provide 'Relief' to Their Heels and Arches
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker
These Reebok Sneakers with 7,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Feel Like Walking on a Cloud,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
Summer Flats Amazon 2021
10 Customer-Loved Sandals on Amazon That Are So Comfy, Even Those with 'Picky Feet' Approve
Hailey Baldwin, Lucy Hale, Kendall jenner
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Both Love the Hexagon Sunglasses Trend — and We Found a $13 Dupe on Amazon