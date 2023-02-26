Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Underrated Essential You Can Get for Cheap on Amazon

Hailey Bieber's style is always on point.

It's pretty much a guarantee that whatever the model wears is on trend. While she's often spotted wearing expensive designer clothing and shoes, there's one underrated accessory the Rhode founder has been wearing on repeat lately that you can actually get for cheap: White tube socks.

During a recent outing, Bieber wore a pair of scrunched above-the-ankle socks with an oversized black bomber jacket, a YSL saddle bag, and a pair of Prada loafers. She's also been photographed styling them with more casual outfits, like sweatshirts and leggings and utility jackets and biker shorts. And her equally stylish best friend, Kendall Jenner, is also fond of the throwback look.

Getty Images

The simple accessory is an easy and affordable way to elevate any outfit. For styling, the classic white socks can be worn fully pulled up around the calves or simply scrunched around the ankles. Even better? They can also be paired with a variety of shoes (as seen on Bieber), from trainers to flats to chunky sandals to platforms.

Whether you're going for a dressed down look or a more elevated street style vibe, tube socks will add an effortlessly trendy touch. Depending on your preference, you can go for a shorter ankle length version or a longer pair that hits mid-calf. And when it comes to choosing your perfect pair, there are plenty of options.

These highly rated Hanes ankle socks have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. They have a cushioned foot bottom and feature the brand's X-Temp technology that adapts to the wearer's body temperature for all-day comfort. Plus, you can get a six-pack on sale for just $12, which comes out to just $2 per pair.

Buy It! Hanes Ultimate 6-Pack Comfort Toe Seamed Ankle Socks, $11.75 (orig. $18); amazon.com

If you want a more dramatic look try this taller pair from Fruit of the Loom. To spice up the accessory with a feminine detail, grab this set of six ruffle trim socks that are double discounted right now.

Regardless of which style you snag, tube socks are a cheap and easy way to tie your look all together. Keep scrolling to shop affordable pairs from Amazon!

Amazon

Buy It! Mcool Mary 6-Pack Ruffle Turn-Cuff Frilly Crew Socks, $13.49 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Cushioned Durable Cotton Work Gear Socks, $12.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hue Slouch Sock 3-Pair Pack, $20.30; amazon.com

