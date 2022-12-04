Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Classic, Preppy Shoe That Deserves a Spot in Your Footwear Rotation

There's no denying it: Hailey Bieber is on fire when it comes to serving up outfit inspiration.

The model certainly has an excellent sense of style, and lately it seems like anything she steps out wearing becomes something we instantly want. For example, the Vagabond loafers she's been on repeat this season.

Eagle-eyed fans first spotted the shoes in the Rhode founder's latest YouTube video where she sat down to chat with Meghan Trainor. For the on-camera moment, the model styled her brown Eyra loafers with a collared sweater, baggy jeans, and white socks. And just a few days later, she was spotted with her husband, Justin Bieber, looking effortlessly chic in the very same pair in black. This time, she opted for a fitted striped T-shirt with roomy black trousers and a coordinating belt with gold hardware.

There's a reason the preppy footwear is so popular: While sneakers and booties are classic shoe options, loafers will effortlessly elevate any look. Slip them on with oversized pants and a tee, like Bieber, or pair them with a fitted midi dress and leather jacket for a going out look — the options are endless.

And Bieber isn't the only one coveting the style lately. Other A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Lily Collins have all been spotted out and about in loafers of their own. Hadid has even worn a pair from Vagabond recently too, according to the brand.

Think of Vagabond's Eyra leather loafer — Bieber's exact pick — as a modern take on a timeless style. The boxy, square toe design and stacked rubber sole give it that cool-girl, luxury vibe. Plus it's made with genuine leather so it'll last for years.

The high-quality design normally costs upwards of $200, but you can currently score them for as little as $170 at Zappos right now. And if you want to expand your loafer collection, the brand has a handful of other styles that are equally trendy, like this pair embellished with a silver chain.

Keep scrolling to add a pair of Vagabond loafers to your footwear collection.

zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Leather Loafer in Black, $175.75 (orig. $185); zappos.com

zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Leather Loafer in Brown, $170.20 (orig. $185); zappos.com

zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Alex W Polished Leather Loafer in Dark Bordo, $175; zappos.com

zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Jillian Embossed Leather Penny Loafer in Black, $160; zappos.com

zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Keonva Leather Chain Loafer in Black, $175; zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.