Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing This Classic, Preppy Shoe That Deserves a Spot in Your Footwear Rotation

Here’s where to shop her exact Vagabond loafers

By
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan
Taylor Jean Stephan

Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 4, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Vagabond Loafers
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There's no denying it: Hailey Bieber is on fire when it comes to serving up outfit inspiration.

The model certainly has an excellent sense of style, and lately it seems like anything she steps out wearing becomes something we instantly want. For example, the Vagabond loafers she's been on repeat this season.

Eagle-eyed fans first spotted the shoes in the Rhode founder's latest YouTube video where she sat down to chat with Meghan Trainor. For the on-camera moment, the model styled her brown Eyra loafers with a collared sweater, baggy jeans, and white socks. And just a few days later, she was spotted with her husband, Justin Bieber, looking effortlessly chic in the very same pair in black. This time, she opted for a fitted striped T-shirt with roomy black trousers and a coordinating belt with gold hardware.

*EXCLUSIVE* Justin and Hailey Bieber are looking happier and healthier than ever during gleeful lunch outing in West Hollywood

There's a reason the preppy footwear is so popular: While sneakers and booties are classic shoe options, loafers will effortlessly elevate any look. Slip them on with oversized pants and a tee, like Bieber, or pair them with a fitted midi dress and leather jacket for a going out look — the options are endless.

And Bieber isn't the only one coveting the style lately. Other A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Lily Collins have all been spotted out and about in loafers of their own. Hadid has even worn a pair from Vagabond recently too, according to the brand.

Think of Vagabond's Eyra leather loafer — Bieber's exact pick — as a modern take on a timeless style. The boxy, square toe design and stacked rubber sole give it that cool-girl, luxury vibe. Plus it's made with genuine leather so it'll last for years.

The high-quality design normally costs upwards of $200, but you can currently score them for as little as $170 at Zappos right now. And if you want to expand your loafer collection, the brand has a handful of other styles that are equally trendy, like this pair embellished with a silver chain.

Keep scrolling to add a pair of Vagabond loafers to your footwear collection.

Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Leather Loafer
zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Leather Loafer in Black, $175.75 (orig. $185); zappos.com

Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Leather Loafer
zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Leather Loafer in Brown, $170.20 (orig. $185); zappos.com

vagabond alex leather loafer
zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Alex W Polished Leather Loafer in Dark Bordo, $175; zappos.com

Vagabond Shoemakers jillian Leather Loafer
zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Jillian Embossed Leather Penny Loafer in Black, $160; zappos.com

vagabond keonva leather chain loafer
zappos

Buy It! Vagabond Shoemakers Keonva Leather Chain Loafer in Black, $175; zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Customer-Loved Cozy Finds
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Winter? These 13 Must-Have Cozy Fashion Finds — Starting at Just $25
OApier S5 Steam Mop
Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Swiffers for This Steam Mop That 'Cleans So Much Better,' and It's on Sale
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Plaid Shacket
Shoppers Get Tons of Compliments in This Plaid Shacket That's 'Great for Layering,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Hailey Bieber is seen on September 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Emily Ratajkowski seen out and about in Manhattan on May 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images); NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Bella Hadid seen on the streets of SoHo on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Black Friday Deals on the Comfy Shoe Brands Jennifer Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Celebs Wear Start at $25
Madewell Black Friday Deals Tout
Flattering Jeans, Cozy Outerwear, and a Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Jacket Are All on Sale at Madewell Today
Birkenstock
130+ Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals and the Staple Sneakers Meghan Markle Made Famous Are Majorly Marked Down
Kate Middleton Longchamp Gilt Cyber Monday Sale
Last Chance! The Tote Bag Kate Middleton Has Carried on Repeat Is Under $100 for Cyber Monday
JW PEI Handbag Roundup
My Go-To Purse Is from This Affordable Celeb-Worn Brand, and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping
Saks Off 5TH Cyber Monday Deals
Surprise! Saks Off 5th Extended Its Cyber Monday Deals — Major Designer Styles Are Still Up to 75% Off
Amazon Uggs/Koolaburra by Ugg Deals Roundup black friday tout
Ugg Slippers and Koolaburra Boots Are on Sale at Amazon for Black Friday — Including This Celeb-Loved Style
Kendall Jenner Flare Leggings split tout
Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing Flared Leggings, and You Can Get a Pair for Under $50 Right Now
Tory Burch Black Friday Sale Tout
Celebrities Always Wear Tory Burch, and Its Best Black Friday Deals Start at Just $48
Nordstrom Rack Black Friday Clearance
Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday Sale Is Filled with Handbags, Shoes, and Clothes — Up to 87% Off
Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner Is Proof You Need a Shearling Jacket for Winter, and We Found Similar Styles for Under $150
Spanx Black Friday Deals
Spanx's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here, and It Includes Markdowns on So Many of Oprah's Favorite Things
Leggings Depot Women's High Waist Comfy Faux Leather Leggings
These Faux Leather Leggings Are Now Just $15 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say They're 'Surprisingly Comfortable'
Hailey Bieber; Prada shearling flat sandals
Hailey Bieber Just Stepped Out in $1,070 Shearling Prada Slippers
gigi hadid, hailey baldwin, karlie kloss
These Celeb-Loved Jeans Rarely Go on Sale — but They Are Right Now