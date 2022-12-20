Hailey Bieber Is Just the Latest Celeb to Wear This Trendy $7,750 Leather Puffer Jacket

If three makes a trend, then we're fully ready to cement a leather puffer bomber as winter's must-have outerwear, as Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to break out this jacket.

The Rhode founder stepped out in a high-shine black leather bomber jacket by Loewe, the same style we've seen Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey in recently. Bieber paired the no-frills bubble coat with a pair of baggy straight-leg jeans and loafers and accessorized her 'fit with chunky gold earrings and a pair of bright green sunglasses for a look that was casual and practical.

The padded bomber jacket is made from Nappa lambskin — and costs $7,750. If spending thousands of dollars is just a touch out of reach for your coat budget, we found some more affordable options, all of which are less than $150. And they each still have the overall cool and cozy vibe of Bieber's jacket.

Puffer Bomber Jackets Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Over at Amazon, there's this faux leather puffer that you can snag for just under $50. It features a snap button closure along with a zipper and side pockets. It's slightly cropped and its short, bubble silhouette is similar to the style Bieber wore, with just the right amount of shine. Plus, it comes in classic colors: black, green, beige, and white, and shoppers have said it fits true to size.

For a slight variation of the bomber jacket, check out this option from Levi's. It merges the (faux) leather-look puffer trend with aviator styling, featuring contrasting faux shearling at the collar and cuffs. It comes in more than 20 iterations with different colors, fabrics, and details, ranging in sizes from XS to 4XL.

One five-star reviewer pointed out that the jacket "it looks and feels more expensive… Love that the leather is so buttery soft, not hard and stiff." They added that the puffer really does keep them warm and highlighted that the white collar detailing "makes it a little different than the usual."

If you're looking for something with a bit of a higher neckline, this puffer from Bloomingdale's in-house brand Aqua that's now $89 should do the trick. Like Bieber's coat, it has the warmth of a puffer with the look of leather, plus an elasticized hem to keep cold air out. The "great quality" puffer is available in chocolate and black and features a circular zipper closure for a small standout feature. And as one reviewer simply wrote, "Obsessed. This was the best purchase ever."

Keep scrolling to see more puffer bomber-style jackets so you can get in on the trend this winter.

