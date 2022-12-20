Hailey Bieber Is Just the Latest Celeb to Wear This Trendy $7,750 Leather Puffer Jacket

Similar styles at Amazon, Nordstrom, and more start at just $50

By Nicola Fumo
Published on December 20, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Street stye
Photo: Getty Images

If three makes a trend, then we're fully ready to cement a leather puffer bomber as winter's must-have outerwear, as Hailey Bieber is the latest celeb to break out this jacket.

The Rhode founder stepped out in a high-shine black leather bomber jacket by Loewe, the same style we've seen Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey in recently. Bieber paired the no-frills bubble coat with a pair of baggy straight-leg jeans and loafers and accessorized her 'fit with chunky gold earrings and a pair of bright green sunglasses for a look that was casual and practical.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Hailey Bieber</a> street style with puffy coat
Getty Images

The padded bomber jacket is made from Nappa lambskin — and costs $7,750. If spending thousands of dollars is just a touch out of reach for your coat budget, we found some more affordable options, all of which are less than $150. And they each still have the overall cool and cozy vibe of Bieber's jacket.

Puffer Bomber Jackets Inspired by Hailey Bieber

  • Tanming Bubble Coat, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com
  • Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $88.80 (orig. $148); bloomingdales.com
  • Levi's Breanna Puffer Jacket, $79.99; amazon.com
  • Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra Mini Puffer, $91.80 (orig. $180); abercrombie.com
  • Sam Edelman Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $129.90 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com
  • Marc New York Super Puffer Jacket, $90.97–$100.90; amazon.com

Over at Amazon, there's this faux leather puffer that you can snag for just under $50. It features a snap button closure along with a zipper and side pockets. It's slightly cropped and its short, bubble silhouette is similar to the style Bieber wore, with just the right amount of shine. Plus, it comes in classic colors: black, green, beige, and white, and shoppers have said it fits true to size.

Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Tanming Bubble Coat, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

For a slight variation of the bomber jacket, check out this option from Levi's. It merges the (faux) leather-look puffer trend with aviator styling, featuring contrasting faux shearling at the collar and cuffs. It comes in more than 20 iterations with different colors, fabrics, and details, ranging in sizes from XS to 4XL.

One five-star reviewer pointed out that the jacket "it looks and feels more expensive… Love that the leather is so buttery soft, not hard and stiff." They added that the puffer really does keep them warm and highlighted that the white collar detailing "makes it a little different than the usual."

Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Breanna Puffer Jacket, $79.99; amazon.com

If you're looking for something with a bit of a higher neckline, this puffer from Bloomingdale's in-house brand Aqua that's now $89 should do the trick. Like Bieber's coat, it has the warmth of a puffer with the look of leather, plus an elasticized hem to keep cold air out. The "great quality" puffer is available in chocolate and black and features a circular zipper closure for a small standout feature. And as one reviewer simply wrote, "Obsessed. This was the best purchase ever."

Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Bloomingdales

Buy It! Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $88.80 (orig. $148); bloomingdales.com

Keep scrolling to see more puffer bomber-style jackets so you can get in on the trend this winter.

Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra Mini Puffer, $91.80 (orig. $180); abercrombie.com

Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $129.90 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Marc New York Super Puffer Jacket, $90.97–$100.90; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Selena Gomez Pink Sweater Tout
Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore
13816190
8 Fail-Safe Holiday Gifts You Should Buy Today, According to a Shopping Writer
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas Promo Credit---The-Royal-Foundation-of-The-Prince-and-Princess-of-Wales
Kate Middleton Sparkled in a Sequin Midi Dress in a Classic Holiday Color
Related Articles
Justin Bieber Puffer Jacket Tout
Justin and Hailey Bieber Bundled Up for Date Night, and in a Rare Twist, His Outfit Stole the Show
Katie Holmes, US actress, comes to the show of the label "Marc Cain" at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Katie Holmes Is Proof That You Can Bundle Up and Still Look Stylish — So Long as You Have a Good Teddy Coat
Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Florence Pugh Shearling Trench Coat
Shearling Leather Jackets Are In, According to Kate Hudson, Florence Pugh, and More Celebs
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Put a Fake Leather Spin on the Flattering Pants Style Hollywood Loves
Selena Gomez Pink Sweater Tout
Selena Gomez's $6,700 Sweater for the 'SNL' Afterparty Was Peak Cozy Barbiecore
Jennifer Lopez Green Houndstooth Coat Tout
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Houndstooth Coat in an Unexpected Color While Christmas Tree Shopping with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Fair Isle Sweater
Jennifer Lopez Rewore This Festive Sweater Trend for the Second Time in a Month
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle Enjoyed an NYC 'Date Night' with Prince Harry in This Alluring Style She's Been Wearing for Years
Flare Leggings Sale
These Popular Flared Leggings Look Just Like the Ones Celebrities Are Wearing, and They're Up to 50% Off
Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala
Jennifer Garner Packed This Practical Black Tote Bag with Endless Supplies for a Family Road Trip
Mindy Kaling Leopard Print Dress Tout
Mindy Kaling Took a Walk on the Wild Side in a $1,610 Leopard Print Dress — Get the Look for as Little as $13
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wore a Pair of Cozy Sweater Pants While Christmas Tree Shopping
best-bomber-jackets-of-2022-tout
The 24 Best Bomber Jackets of 2022 That Will Take Your Style to New Heights
CELEB-INSPIRED OUTFITS tout
Get the Look: Celeb-Inspired Fall Outfits
FALL TRENDS style gallery
17 Fall Trends You Can't Resist (and the Perfect Pieces to Buy)
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Cutest Beanie in Her First Selfie Video, and We Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $13