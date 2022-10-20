Leggings season may be all year round, but winter is when you really start to live in them. And celebrities are elevating this cold-weather staple with a trend Hollywood has been wearing on repeat inside and outside of the gym — wide-leg silhouettes.

Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez has been turning to flared pants as we head into winter, whether it's with baggy denim or sleek trousers. And now, more stars are showing us how this must-have look can be made so much cozier.

Last week, Hailey Bieber wore taupe flare leggings from Aritzia with a matching bra, a faded leather jacket, and beige shearling slippers as she walked through Los Angeles. Kendall Jenner also recently wore a classic black pair of wide-leg leggings with a long trench coat and pointed pumps in New York City. Even Kaia Gerber has previously shown off her long legs in black flared leggings on Instagram.

Whether you choose to pair your flared leggings with crisp leather jackets, warm trench coats, or fuzzy shearling coats, these comfy and versatile pants are a must-have for your winter closet. Shop flared leggings from Amazon below, starting at just $15.

Flared Leggings from Amazon

For less than $20, you can score leggings in the flared style that Hollywood has been living in recently. And these flare leggings by Hi Clasmix are an excellent choice. The popular pants are made of a stretchy polyester and spandex blend that moves with you. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, yet it's completely opaque.

Thanks to a cross-waist design, shoppers say the pants are "super flattering" and "incredibly comfortable." Not only are they machine washable, but they also come in six colors, including brown, pink, and gray.

Amazon

Buy It! Hi Clasmix Flare Leggings, $18.99; amazon.com

If you have plenty of workout leggings and are looking for more of a buttery-soft feel for lounging or traveling, the Santina Palazzo Pants are it. The cozy pants are made of a soft peachskin fabric, which multiple shoppers say feels "super soft." With a high waist and flared design, the leggings have a flattering fit and feel supportive. They also make getting ready so easy thanks to a pull-on elastic waistband.

The best-selling pants have more than 17,700 five-star ratings on Amazon and come in 16 fun colors and patterns, ranging from classic neutrals like black and gray to bold prints such as cheetah and plaid. And right now, you can get them for 20 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Santina Palazzo Pants, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Another cozy loungewear option is the Zenana Fold-Over Flare Pants, which are a dream for winter. The comfy pants are a cinch to slip on, and you can adjust the waist to be high-rise, mid-rise, or low-rise by folding the flap over. With a flared silhouette, the lightweight pants are right on trend with styles Bieber and Jenner have been loving.

They come in 18 colors like heather gray, classic black, and mustard yellow, and some colors are on sale. Plus, they have thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers. "These are the most comfortable yoga pants I've owned," one reviewer said.

Amazon

Buy It! Zenana Fold-Over Flare Pants, $14.29–$17.26; amazon.com

Want an even comfier version of flared leggings? Consider a fleece-lined pair, like the G4Free Fleece-Lined Bootcut Yoga Pants. The leggings have a high-waist design along with a flattering wide-leg flare leg. The breathable pants have four-way stretch, making them a top choice for any of your winter activities, whether you plan to hit the gym, run errands, or ski.

The high-quality fleece material is buttery soft and isn't see-through. And the budget-friendly leggings come in two colors (black and brown) so be sure to stock up on multiple pairs.

Amazon

Buy It! G4Free Fleece-Lined Bootcut Yoga Pants, $29.99–$32.99; amazon.com

Whether you choose to wear denim or comfy leggings, it's clear that the wide-leg trend is here to stay through winter. Shop more flared leggings from Amazon below.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Amazon

Buy It! Viehunt Crossover Flare Leggings, $23.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ododos Bootcut Yoga Pants, $24.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Flare Pants with Pockets, $24.29 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more