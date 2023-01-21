Hailey Bieber Wore an Oversized Utility Jacket After Pilates, and We Found 7 Similar Styles to Steal Her Look

 Transitional wardrobe pieces are always a must-have

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

hailey bieber utility jacket tout
Photo: Getty Images

Move aside, blazers. They've had their Hailey Bieber moment this year, and it's officially time for something new. Here to take their place are utility jackets.

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving hot pilates in LA with gal pal Kendall Jenner. You'd think after hot pilates, she'd be reeling to cool off, but instead, she tossed on another layer — a beige utility-style jacket.

Underneath, she wore a pair of Alo biker shorts, which are on sale for just $51. For accessories, she opted for a black woven bag and a pair of black rectangle sunglasses.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" data-inlink="true">hailey bieber</a> utility jacket embed
Getty Images

Hailey Bieber Inspired Utility Jackets

  • Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket, $21.90–$45.70 (orig. $39.90–$45.70); amazon.com
  • H&M Regular Fit Utility Jacket, $84.99; hm.com
  • Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Satin Bomber Jacket, $80 (orig. $100); abercrombie.com
  • WeSC America Inc. Work Jacket, $133.99; pacsun.com
  • Levi's Utility Flight Bomber Jacket, $66–$120 (orig. $99.99–$120); amazon.com
  • H&M Cotton Twill Utility Jacket, $49.99; hm.com
  • Zeagoo Bomber Jacket with Pockets, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Lightweight enough to toss on after spending a room exercising in hot temps, but heavy enough to keep you warm when layered, a utility jacket is a wardrobe building block that everyone should have at their disposal.

Plus, as Bieber showed us, it makes even the most informal outfits look noteworthy. Add a pair of baggy jeans or satin pants, and you can assemble something that you can wear all day every day.

Taking inspiration from Bieber, this jacket from Amazon starts at just $22 and parallels the Rhode founder's street-style outerwear choice, only in a lighter shade. Pockets for your credit cards, sleeves to account for that nighttime temperature dip, and an ivory color, the jacket can be utilized regardless of season, location, and budget.

One shopper called it "a sturdy well made jacket," and another five-star reviewer couldn't hide their excitement: "You need this jacket," they said, adding that it's "high quality" and "fits perfect."

Amazon Essentials Women's Utility Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket, $21.90–$45.70 (orig. $39.90–$45.70); amazon.com

Similar to the black collar and beige body from Bieber's jacket, this H&M one is one of the closest dupes we've found. It's a men's regular fit jacket, so it might be on the boxier side, and to some, it might look like you borrowed it out of your partner's closet. But, the oversized fit makes it easy for layering. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and it's also available in a soft purple color.

HM Regular Fit Utility Jacket
H&M

Buy It! H&M Regular Fit Utility Jacket, $84.99; hm.com

Hailey's style is also super versatile. She wears dramatic trench coats with comfy slides, she wears loafers with jeans, and she tosses on high-end bags with biker shorts.

Our point? This satin bomber jacket is no different. You can wear it to a baby shower or layer it underneath workout sets for more casual occasions a là Bieber. Along with white, it also comes in a dark black color, which features motorcross-like color blocking. And while Bieber's coat might be a more straight-forward utility style, bomber jackets like this one still have that same cool-girl DNA, but are just a bit fancier.

abercrombie YPB Satin Bomber Jacket
Abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Satin Bomber Jacket, $80 (orig. $100); abercrombie.com

Other military-style garments, like cargo pants, are also making a triumphant return among Kylie Jenner and other A-listers. For a statement 'fit, try wearing your jacket and pants together for a monochromatic look.

After Bieber started reviving the blazer movement, we waited to grab the outerwear staple — and we regretted it. This time, we're not standing by, and you shouldn't either.

Keep scrolling to shop more utility jackets and bomber jackets below.

WeSC America Inc Work Jacket
Pacsun

Buy It! WeSC America Inc. Work Jacket, $133.99; pacsun.com

Levi's Women's Utility Flight Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Utility Flight Bomber Jacket, $66–$120 (orig. $99.99–$120); amazon.com

Cotton Twill Utility Jacket
H&M

Buy It! H&M Cotton Twill Utility Jacket, $49.99; hm.com

testZeagoo Women's Bomber Jacket Casual Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Zeagoo Bomber Jacket with Pockets, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest Tout
Shoppers Keep Adding This Best-Selling Cropped Puffer Vest That's 'Super Warm' to Their Carts
Solawave Face Wand Tout
PSA: The De-Puffing Face Wand That Celebs and Editors Can't Stop Using Is Secretly on Sale Right Now
under twenty five dollars amazon outlet deals tout
There Are More Than 19,000 Items on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Here's What to Shop
Related Articles
leather trench coats
Hailey Bieber, Shania Twain, and Miranda Kerr Make Bundling Up Look Cool with This Edgy Twist on a Winter Staple
Hailey Bieber Beige Flare Leggings tout
Hailey Bieber Did Pilates in the Flattering Leggings Style Hollywood Loves — but With a Twist
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Selena Gomez Wore a White Cropped Jacket in Her Instagram Selfies, and We Found a Similar Style for Under $100
Katie Holmes "The Wanderers" Cast Photo Call
Katie Holmes' Shiny Pants Remind Us of Sarah Jessica Parker's — and These Similar Styles Start at $18
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Kendall Jenner is seen on January 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Windbreaker to Pilates, and Now Everyone on the Internet Seemingly Wants One, Too
Kylie Jenner
Cargo Pants Are Still Very Much a Thing in 2023, According to Kylie Jenner
Amazon Outlet Winter Clothes tout
Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9
Hilary Duff Turtleneck Dress tout
Hilary Duff Saw 'Funny Girl' on Broadway Wearing the Cozy, Chic Dress Trend That Kate Middleton Wears, Too
Jen Garner and Katie Holmes Corduroy Pants tout
Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes Are Wearing the Cozy Winter Pants We Almost Forgot About
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Emma Roberts attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Emmatout Getty 1441071245
Emma Roberts' Playful Pants Include the Feminine Detail That's Poised to Be Huge Again This Year
justin bieber In Los Angeles - January 05, 2023
Justin Bieber Cozies Up in a Crochet Blanket for L.A. Dinner Date Night with Wife Hailey Bieber
Efan Quarter-Zip Collared Sweater
I Can't Stop Wearing This Blanket-Like Amazon Sweater That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Actually Is
best-bomber-jackets-of-2022-tout
The 24 Best Bomber Jackets of 2023 That Will Take Your Style to New Heights
Amazon shacket roundup
You'll Be Seeing 'Shackets' Everywhere This Fall — Shop 11 Cozy Styles on Amazon Under $40
CELEB-INSPIRED OUTFITS tout
Get the Look: Celeb-Inspired Fall Outfits
FALL TRENDS style gallery
17 Fall Trends You Can't Resist (and the Perfect Pieces to Buy)