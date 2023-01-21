Lifestyle Fashion Hailey Bieber Wore an Oversized Utility Jacket After Pilates, and We Found 7 Similar Styles to Steal Her Look Transitional wardrobe pieces are always a must-have By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 21, 2023 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Move aside, blazers. They've had their Hailey Bieber moment this year, and it's officially time for something new. Here to take their place are utility jackets. Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving hot pilates in LA with gal pal Kendall Jenner. You'd think after hot pilates, she'd be reeling to cool off, but instead, she tossed on another layer — a beige utility-style jacket. Underneath, she wore a pair of Alo biker shorts, which are on sale for just $51. For accessories, she opted for a black woven bag and a pair of black rectangle sunglasses. Getty Images Hailey Bieber Inspired Utility Jackets Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket, $21.90–$45.70 (orig. $39.90–$45.70); amazon.com H&M Regular Fit Utility Jacket, $84.99; hm.com Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Satin Bomber Jacket, $80 (orig. $100); abercrombie.com WeSC America Inc. Work Jacket, $133.99; pacsun.com Levi's Utility Flight Bomber Jacket, $66–$120 (orig. $99.99–$120); amazon.com H&M Cotton Twill Utility Jacket, $49.99; hm.com Zeagoo Bomber Jacket with Pockets, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Lightweight enough to toss on after spending a room exercising in hot temps, but heavy enough to keep you warm when layered, a utility jacket is a wardrobe building block that everyone should have at their disposal. Plus, as Bieber showed us, it makes even the most informal outfits look noteworthy. Add a pair of baggy jeans or satin pants, and you can assemble something that you can wear all day every day. Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Taking inspiration from Bieber, this jacket from Amazon starts at just $22 and parallels the Rhode founder's street-style outerwear choice, only in a lighter shade. Pockets for your credit cards, sleeves to account for that nighttime temperature dip, and an ivory color, the jacket can be utilized regardless of season, location, and budget. One shopper called it "a sturdy well made jacket," and another five-star reviewer couldn't hide their excitement: "You need this jacket," they said, adding that it's "high quality" and "fits perfect." Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Utility Jacket, $21.90–$45.70 (orig. $39.90–$45.70); amazon.com Similar to the black collar and beige body from Bieber's jacket, this H&M one is one of the closest dupes we've found. It's a men's regular fit jacket, so it might be on the boxier side, and to some, it might look like you borrowed it out of your partner's closet. But, the oversized fit makes it easy for layering. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and it's also available in a soft purple color. H&M Buy It! H&M Regular Fit Utility Jacket, $84.99; hm.com Hailey's style is also super versatile. She wears dramatic trench coats with comfy slides, she wears loafers with jeans, and she tosses on high-end bags with biker shorts. Our point? This satin bomber jacket is no different. You can wear it to a baby shower or layer it underneath workout sets for more casual occasions a là Bieber. Along with white, it also comes in a dark black color, which features motorcross-like color blocking. And while Bieber's coat might be a more straight-forward utility style, bomber jackets like this one still have that same cool-girl DNA, but are just a bit fancier. Abercrombie Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch YPB Satin Bomber Jacket, $80 (orig. $100); abercrombie.com Other military-style garments, like cargo pants, are also making a triumphant return among Kylie Jenner and other A-listers. For a statement 'fit, try wearing your jacket and pants together for a monochromatic look. After Bieber started reviving the blazer movement, we waited to grab the outerwear staple — and we regretted it. This time, we're not standing by, and you shouldn't either. Keep scrolling to shop more utility jackets and bomber jackets below. Pacsun Buy It! WeSC America Inc. Work Jacket, $133.99; pacsun.com Amazon Buy It! Levi's Utility Flight Bomber Jacket, $66–$120 (orig. $99.99–$120); amazon.com H&M Buy It! H&M Cotton Twill Utility Jacket, $49.99; hm.com Amazon Buy It! Zeagoo Bomber Jacket with Pockets, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 