Hailey Bieber Did Pilates in the Flattering Leggings Style Hollywood Loves — but With a Twist

Goodbye black leggings, hello neutral flared pants

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i.

Published on January 11, 2023 10:00 PM

Hailey Bieber Beige Flare Leggings tout
Photo: Getty Images, People / Reese Herrington

When it comes to winter, it's hard to put on anything else besides warm, soft leggings. That's why so many celebrities have been living in the comfy staple, whether they're running errands, traveling, or hitting up a hot yoga class. And there's a particular style of leggings Hollywood has been wearing on repeat — flared pants.

Earlier this fall, Kendall Jenner wore a classic black pair of wide-leg leggings with a long trench coat and pointed pumps in New York City, while Kaia Gerber showed off her long legs in a similar pair on Instagram. Just last week, Hailey Bieber also wore flared leggings, but with a twist. Her hot Pilates 'fit featured a cropped tan jacket, white sneakers, and a beige athleisure set.

EMBED: https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/hailey-bieber-is-seen-on-january-05-2023-in-los-angeles-news-photo/1246020203?phrase=hailey%20bieber&adppopup=true

Although black is one of winter's favorite hues, celebrities have been turning to neutrals this season (and even bolder color choices, like bright purple, vibrant blue, and Barbiecore pink). If your closet is stacked with black leggings, switch things up with these neutral options in the flattering flared style that so many celebrities have been loving. (Bonus: Most of them are on sale!)

Flared Leggings Inspired by Hailey Bieber

You can get a pair of neutral flare leggings for just $25 at Amazon, and this popular pair by Ododos looks so similar to the ones Bieber recently wore. The budget-friendly leggings have a flattering silhouette thanks to a bootcut flare that helps elongate the legs. They feature a crisscross waist that not only gives a slimming appearance, but also has a hidden pocket that's perfect for keys, credit cards, or cash. The leggings are machine-washable, come in 32 colors, and you can get them for 46 percent off right now.

ODODOS Cross Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants for Women
Amazon

Buy It! Ododos Cross Waist Bootcut Yoga Pants, $24.98 (orig. $45.98); amazon.com

Another discounted pair of leggings from Amazon, the Baleaf Flare Crossover Yoga Pants offer the same flattering effects of the previous pair, but they have two side pockets to help secure small items or keep your hands warm on cold winter days. The leggings are made of a soft polyester and spandex blend that's opaque and stretchy, so they are a great option for workout classes. They also have a high waistband with a V-shaped cross for tummy control.

BALEAF Women's Flare Leggings V Crossover High Waist
Amazon

Buy It! Baleaf Flare Crossover Yoga Pants, $23.29 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Although the criss-cross and V-shaped waistbands are flattering, you can also opt for a traditional high-waist pair similar to the ones Bieber wore with the Laslulu Bootleg Yoga Pants. To elongate the legs, the pants have a wide-leg silhouette as well as a high-rise waist. The stretchy and lightweight fabric is made of nylon and spandex and is designed to lock out moisture. It also doesn't pill and isn't see-through. In addition to trendy khaki, you can get the pants in three other gorgeous colors: light blue, mauve red, and classic black.

LASLULU Womens Bootleg Yoga Pants Wide Leg Pants High Waisted
Amazon

Buy It! Laslulu Bootleg Yoga Pants, $28.99; amazon.com

If your closetis filled with black leggings, consider adding some versatile neutrals to your wardrobe with these beige, taupe, and khaki flared leggings from Amazon.

Esobo Women's Bootleg Yoga Pants Crossover High Waisted
Amazon

Buy It! Esobo Bootleg Yoga Pants, $6.99–$20.29 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Esobo Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pocket Crossover High Waisted
Amazon

Buy It! Esobo Bootleg Yoga Pants with Pockets, $13.50 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Ywyxhzha Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants V Crossover
Amazon

Buy It Ywyxhzha Bootcut Yoga Pants, $13.21–$20.67 (orig. $19.98–$22.97); amazon.com

