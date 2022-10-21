Winter dressing means staying as comfy as possible, and while you may have piles of leggings ready to pull out once the temperatures drop, you probably don't have this cold-weather staple Hollywood is wearing on repeat.

Celebrities are turning to onesies and unitards these days, wearing them for casual activities like daytime strolls and hitting the gym. Earlier this week, for example, Hailey Bieber was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a pink onesie with cutouts, which she layered with a darker pink sweatshirt. Ariana Grande sought a little more coverage with a unitard from a brand Kendall Jenner has worn in the past. And longtime Alo Yoga fan Alessandra Ambrosio wore the brand's popular onesie with sunglasses and white slides in September.

When it comes to movement, there's something so comfortable about one-pieces, which is part of why dancers, gymnasts, and yogis have relied on them for decades. A pull-on style that you can slip right into, flattering unitards offer full coverage and support from bottom to top — no matter your size.

Below, we identified the comfy onesies Bieber, Grande, and Ambrosio have been spotted in recently, and we also found cheaper versions from Free People, Outdoor Voices, Amazon, and more. Prices start at $19, and some are even on sale.

Comfy Onesies and Unitards Inspired by Celebrities

Frankies Bikinis Clara Cutout Onesie, $130; frankiesbikinis.com

Girlfriend Collective Earth Cami Unitard, $88; girlfriendcollective.com

Alo Yoga Alosoft Suns Out Onesie, $128; aloyoga.com

Free People Good Karma Runsie, $88; freepeople.com

Free People Good Karma Onesie, $98; freepeople.com

Outdoor Voices Superform Full Length Bodysuit, $44 (orig. $118); outdoorvoices.com

Old Navy Powerchill ⅞-Length Cami Jumpsuit, $30 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy Powerchill Racerback Bodysuit, $19.97 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Amiliashp One-Piece Bodysuit, $18.99; amazon.com

Amilia Bodycon Jumpsuit, $20.99; amazon.com

Because the weather is so unpredictable in the fall, layering is key, and Hailey Bieber showed us exactly how to do it in her latest LA look. The model wore the Frankies Bikinis Clara Cutout Onesie with her signature high socks and white sneakers, retro sunglasses, and a hot pink sweatshirt around the waist.

Although the Clara onesie is sold out in Bieber's pink, you can get it in a soft gray, which may be easier to mix and match with what's already in your wardrobe. The comfy onesie is made from a blend of 80 percent recycled polyester and spandex, and customers say it's breathable and stretchy. It features adjustable straps, an oval cutout on the back, and a smaller cutout on the front under the bust.

One five-star reviewer said they don't normally order onesies, but this one is "perfect" thanks to the buttery-soft fabric and "flattering" cutouts.

Frankies Bikinis

Buy It! Frankies Bikinis Clara Cutout Onesie, $130; frankiesbikinis.com

If you're seeking a little more coverage, you can go for a unitard, like the one Ariana Grande recently wore from Girlfriend Collective: The Earth Cami Unitard is like wearing leggings, but all over. Each unitard is made from 36 recycled water bottles combined with spandex for a stretchy, comfortable fit. The jumpsuit offers full coverage of the legs with thin spaghetti straps on the shoulders.

While the Wicked star wore it in an earthy brown color, you can get this popular unitard in a range of chic colors, including black, moss green, plum, navy, and gray. "The fit feels like a hug on my whole body and I find myself grabbing it to wear more often than I expected," one shopper said.

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Earth Cami Unitard, $88; girlfriendcollective.com

From biker shorts to sports bras to onesies, Alessandra Ambrosio has been wearing Alo Yoga on repeat throughout the fall, and in September, the former Victoria's Secret model wore the Alo Yoga Alosoft Suns Out Onesie. The onesie is made of a velvety-soft performance fabric that's machine-washable, and it has a V-neck silhouette, a built-in shelf bra with removable cups, and double shoulder straps for extra support up top.

Although Ambrosio's limestone color is sold out in most sizes, you can score this onesie in classic black or heather gray right now.

Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga Alosoft Suns Out Onesie, $128; aloyoga.com

Looking for something under $100? For as little as $19, you can get in on the onesie trend with the Amiliashp One-Piece Bodysuit. The Amazon popular onesie stretches with you as you move and has a biker short base, a scoop neckline, and spaghetti straps.

It's machine-washable, available in sizes XS through XXL, and comes in 23 classic and vibrant colors, including olive, charcoal, rose red, leopard, and more. Shoppers are comparing the budget-friendly option to much pricer brands and ordering it in multiple colors. Plus, it looks so similar to a onesie Kendall Jenner wore on Instagram in 2020.

Amazon

Buy It! Amiliashp One-Piece Bodysuit, $18.99; amazon.com

For a bit more, the Free People Good Karma onesies, inspired by the brand's signature Good Karma leggings, are another customer-loved option. The one-pieces are made of a nylon-spandex blend that's performance-ready, and both feature a cross-cross back, rounded neckline, and breathable pinhole details.

The Runsie comes with thin shoulder straps and a biker short silhouette, while the Onesie features 7/8 cropped leggings. They're both machine-washable for an easy clean, and you can get them in more than 10 colors, ranging from neutrals like black and gray to vibrant hues like red and teal.

Free People

Buy It! Free People Good Karma Runsie, $88; freepeople.com

Free People

Buy It! Free People Good Karma Onesie, $98; freepeople.com

In the heart of layering season, onesies can be the easy base you reach for no matter what's happening outside. Shop more of our favorite onesies and jumpsuits inspired by Hollywood below.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Outdoor Voices

Buy It! Outdoor Voices Superform Full Length Bodysuit, $44 (orig. $118); outdoorvoices.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Powerchill ⅞-Length Cami Jumpsuit, $30 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Powerchill Racerback Bodysuit, $19.97 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amilia Bodycon Jumpsuit, $20.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more