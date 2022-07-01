Hailey Bieber Just Made a Case for Oversized Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dresses, and Her Exact Style Is on Sale
Now, this is how you embrace summer.
Hailey Bieber just stepped out wearing an easy, breezy outfit that just inspired us to keep our looks casual and colorful from here on out. The beauty entrepreneur and model recently wore an oversized tie-dye shirt by Acne Studios with comfy Adidas Samba sneakers, white socks, and classic black sunglasses while out and about in Beverly Hills — and we're inspired to follow suit.
Her whimsical designer tee (which is now on sale at Farfetch and Nordstrom) made for a makeshift mini dress, putting her legs on full display, but we would probably pair this top with sleek bike shorts or denim cut-offs for a bit more coverage. Either way, Bieber looks effortless and confident in this look, and we especially love how she revived the retro trend that proved to be popular during the early days of the pandemic, but softly faded away until now.
If you don't want to go the designer route, we also found several options that exude the same free-spirited vibe without the price commitment. Amazon is stocked with plenty of cheerful rainbow-colored tees that could easily be worn the same way, including this one which is a fraction of the price, plus a few bike short options that are great to have on hand, too.
If you'd prefer a solid-colored bottom, you can't go wrong with Alo Yoga (another Bieber-worn brand that always gets it right) and its popular bike shorts — any of which would pair perfectly with this pastel number by Billabong.
Shop these tie-dye styles below, and stock up on casual, comfy looks for the season.
Buy It! Acne Studios Heart Tie-Dye Oversized T-Shirt, $156 (orig. $260); farfetch.com
Buy It! Eliacher Tie-Dye Oversized Shirt Dress, $19.99–$21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Acne Studios Edra Couer Tie-Dye Graphic Tee, $156 (orig. $260); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Billabong True Boy Tie-Dye Cotton T-Shirt, $39.95; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Marika Ambie Shorts, $19.97 (orig. $45); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short, $58; aloyoga.com
Buy It! Maxxim High-Waisted Seamless Workout Shorts, $19.49–$21.99; amazon.com
