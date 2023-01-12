Shoppers Say This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Keeps Them Warm, Even in Negative Temperatures, and It's on Sale

“It’s more effective than my coat”

By Mia Huelsbeck
Published on January 12, 2023 03:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

With temperatures dropping dramatically in most parts of the country, everyone is breaking out their favorite cozy clothes to keep warm while staying comfortable.

And if you're in need of a new staple for your winter wardrobe that feels like you're "wearing a cloud," Amazon shoppers have found it in the Haellun Fleece-Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt, which is on sale right now.

This fleece-lined sweatshirt is made from cotton and polyester with the lining extending to the hood, giving you the layered thermal protection to keep any harsh, gusty wind at bay. Featuring a kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm, drawstrings to adjust the hood for a custom fit, and ribbed cuffs, the sweatshirt is a classic style that's great for curling up at home or braving the weather outside.

The now-$40 pullover is available in sizes XS–XXL and comes in nine solid colors, including black, gray, purple, red, and more. It's machine washable too, so you won't have to worry about coffee or hot chocolate spills — just pop the sweatshirt in the machine with similar colors and use cold water.

Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Amazon

Buy It! Haellun Fleece-Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt, $39.96 (orig. $49.96); amazon.com

The fleece-lined sweatshirt is quickly becoming a must-have among Amazon shoppers, garnering over 2,500 five-star ratings, and some have even dubbed it the "best hoodie purchase ever." Many shoppers have noted that they've purchased multiples and said they sized up for a looser feel as it's a bit fitted.

One five-star reviewer claimed the "super warm" sweatshirt holds up even in negative temperatures. "You can definitely go out in below-freezing temps with this on and be perfectly fine," they wrote. It's a testament many shoppers can agree with, as another advocate of the sweatshirt shared, "it's more effective than my coat when we have windy 32-degree days!" And some shoppers have said they "don't want to wear anything else" because the sweater is that cozy.

The Haellun Fleece-Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt is about to become integral to your cold-weather wardrobe, so be sure to snap it up while it's on sale before the deal ends.

Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Amazon

Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Amazon

Haellun Womens Casual Winter Warm Fleece Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
Amazon

