Amazon's Best-Selling Sports Bra Doubles as a Tank Top, and It Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is
A sports bra and tank top all in one? Don't mind if we do. With its two-in-one design, you can wear The Gym People Women's Longline Wire-Free Sports Bra way more often than you would an ordinary bra — but you'll still get the same amount of support, according to shoppers.
The best part about this bra is you can wear it on its own without thinking twice. Style it with leggings and sneakers for the gym, and pair it with jeans to go out. The cropped cut allows you to show off some skin if you want, but you can also just throw a shirt over it and use it just like a regular bra.
The Gym People bra is made with lightweight, breathable fabric that's moisture-wicking and super stretchy, making it easy to pull on and off. The internal padding is what gives the bra enough support for medium-impact workouts like cycling and hiking, but if you prefer a barely there feel, you can always take them out.
It's available in sizes XS–XL and comes in 15 colors. And did we mention it's wire-free? This bra seriously keeps getting better and better.
Buy It! The Gym People Women's Longline Wire-Free Sports Bra in Black, $21.99; amazon.com
The longline bra is the best-selling women's sports bra on Amazon as of this writing and has more than a thousand five-star reviews. One reviewer claimed it's a "Lululemon Align tank dupe," while others have described it as "such a gem." Another five-star reviewer said it "looks high quality" and reminds them of a swimsuit because its material is "nice and thick." Overall, shoppers are shocked that it's not even more popular for how comfortable it is.
When it comes to washing the bra, one shopper let us in on a little secret: To avoid the fraying seams and deformed pads, they suggest placing it in a lingerie bag and washing it in cold water on a cold gentle cycle. They said this helps their workout clothes last way longer. Additionally, consider letting the bra air dry instead of using the dryer to prevent shrinking.
Keep scrolling to see more fun colors of the Gym People longline bra to brighten up your spring and summer wardrobe!
Buy It! The Gym People Women's Longline Wire-Free Sports Bra in Denim Blue, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Gym People Women's Longline Wire-Free Sports Bra in Vintage Purple, $21.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Gym People Women's Longline Wire-Free Sports Bra in Jasmine Green, $21.99; amazon.com
