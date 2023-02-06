Lifestyle Fashion Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40 Including a cashmere pullover for less than $100 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 05:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: gwyneth paltrow/instagram Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram page is chock-full of delicious recipes, skincare recommendations, and family photos. But last week, the Goop founder switched things up by sharing some mirror selfies — and they're jam-packed with style inspo. On January 31, Paltrow posted six photos of herself in various full-length mirrors. She captioned the Instagram carousel, "Some OOTD's lately…should I make this into a monthly series?" If you're reading this, Gwyn, yes. We want to see all of your "Outfits of the Day." Each of Paltrow's ensembles has a different vibe, but four of them include cozy sweaters: A boxy red orange pullover, a basic black turtleneck, a Barbiecore pink V-neck version, and an ivory crewneck. Her hot pink pullover by Victoria Beckham rings in at $1,050, and her classic cream cashmere choice costs $1,990 — but you don't have to spend as much to try her looks on for size. Sweaters Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com Banana Republic Essential Sweater, $42 (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com The Drop Edwin Essential V-Neck Sweater, $59.90; amazon.com Madewell Cable Havener Pullover Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater, $89.90; quince.com Everlane the Organic Cotton Crew Sweater, $90; everlane.com Madewell Sadler Turtleneck Sweater, $110; nordstrom.com Everlane the Cashmere Boxy Crew, $185; everlane.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Let's start with the basics: Everyone needs a black turtleneck sweater in their closet. As Paltrow showcased, the closet essential is an easy layering piece, pairing well with blazers, leather jackets, and teddy coats. This $40 pick from Amazon, which features batwing sleeves and a split hem, resembles the Oscar winner's choice. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com Paltrow's next neutral pick was a cream crewneck that looked oh so cozy. She paired the winter wardrobe staple with taupe bell bottoms, but it would also complement silk midi skirts, corduroy pants, and blue jeans. This similar pullover from Quince, a direct-to-consumer brand, is an excellent cashmere sweater for less than $100. Quince Buy It! Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater, $89.90; quince.com But if you're a firm believer in "bolder is better," draw inspiration from Paltrow's take on the Barbiecore trend, which celebrities have been wearing for months. This $60 hot pink V-neck sweater mirrors (get it?) Paltrow's pick, but without the four-digit price tag. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Edwin Essential V-Neck Sweater, $59.90; amazon.com And the first selfie in Paltrow's OOTD series featured an oversized burnt red sweater with cable knit ribbing on the sleeves, neck, and hem, just like this cashmere sweater and this cotton crewneck, both from Everlane. The rich auburn color of the former is seasonally versatile. Everlane Buy It! Madewell Cable Havener Pullover Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com If Paltrow's recent OOTD post tells you anything, it's that sweaters are a must in every closet. Shop more cozy pullovers inspired by the Iron Man actress below. Banana Republic Buy It! Banana Republic Essential Sweater, $42 (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane the Organic Cotton Crew Sweater, $90; everlane.com Nordstrom Buy It! Madewell Sadler Turtleneck Sweater, $110; nordstrom.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane the Cashmere Boxy Crew, $185; everlane.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Users Call This Heavy-Duty Steam Mop a 'Workhorse,' and Right Now, It's 43% Off at This Unexpected Retailer A $23 Puff-Sleeve Sweater That Shoppers Call 'Super Soft and Flattering' Is Trending on Amazon Right Now Honestly, I Have as Much Fun Playing with This Ultra-Durable Pull Toy as My Dog Does