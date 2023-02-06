Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40

Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram page is chock-full of delicious recipes, skincare recommendations, and family photos. But last week, the Goop founder switched things up by sharing some mirror selfies — and they're jam-packed with style inspo.

On January 31, Paltrow posted six photos of herself in various full-length mirrors. She captioned the Instagram carousel, "Some OOTD's lately…should I make this into a monthly series?" If you're reading this, Gwyn, yes. We want to see all of your "Outfits of the Day."

Each of Paltrow's ensembles has a different vibe, but four of them include cozy sweaters: A boxy red orange pullover, a basic black turtleneck, a Barbiecore pink V-neck version, and an ivory crewneck. Her hot pink pullover by Victoria Beckham rings in at $1,050, and her classic cream cashmere choice costs $1,990 — but you don't have to spend as much to try her looks on for size.

Sweaters Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com

Banana Republic Essential Sweater, $42 (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

The Drop Edwin Essential V-Neck Sweater, $59.90; amazon.com

Madewell Cable Havener Pullover Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater, $89.90; quince.com

Everlane the Organic Cotton Crew Sweater, $90; everlane.com

Madewell Sadler Turtleneck Sweater, $110; nordstrom.com

Everlane the Cashmere Boxy Crew, $185; everlane.com

Let's start with the basics: Everyone needs a black turtleneck sweater in their closet. As Paltrow showcased, the closet essential is an easy layering piece, pairing well with blazers, leather jackets, and teddy coats. This $40 pick from Amazon, which features batwing sleeves and a split hem, resembles the Oscar winner's choice.

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com

Paltrow's next neutral pick was a cream crewneck that looked oh so cozy. She paired the winter wardrobe staple with taupe bell bottoms, but it would also complement silk midi skirts, corduroy pants, and blue jeans. This similar pullover from Quince, a direct-to-consumer brand, is an excellent cashmere sweater for less than $100.

Quince

Buy It! Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater, $89.90; quince.com

But if you're a firm believer in "bolder is better," draw inspiration from Paltrow's take on the Barbiecore trend, which celebrities have been wearing for months. This $60 hot pink V-neck sweater mirrors (get it?) Paltrow's pick, but without the four-digit price tag.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Edwin Essential V-Neck Sweater, $59.90; amazon.com

And the first selfie in Paltrow's OOTD series featured an oversized burnt red sweater with cable knit ribbing on the sleeves, neck, and hem, just like this cashmere sweater and this cotton crewneck, both from Everlane. The rich auburn color of the former is seasonally versatile.

Everlane

Buy It! Madewell Cable Havener Pullover Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com

If Paltrow's recent OOTD post tells you anything, it's that sweaters are a must in every closet. Shop more cozy pullovers inspired by the Iron Man actress below.

Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Essential Sweater, $42 (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Organic Cotton Crew Sweater, $90; everlane.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Sadler Turtleneck Sweater, $110; nordstrom.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Cashmere Boxy Crew, $185; everlane.com

