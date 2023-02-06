Gwyneth Paltrow's Cozy Sweaters Cost Thousands of Dollars, but We Found Similar Styles Starting at $40

Including a cashmere pullover for less than $100

Published on February 6, 2023 05:00 PM

gwyneth paltrow; sweater
Photo: gwyneth paltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram page is chock-full of delicious recipes, skincare recommendations, and family photos. But last week, the Goop founder switched things up by sharing some mirror selfies — and they're jam-packed with style inspo.

On January 31, Paltrow posted six photos of herself in various full-length mirrors. She captioned the Instagram carousel, "Some OOTD's lately…should I make this into a monthly series?" If you're reading this, Gwyn, yes. We want to see all of your "Outfits of the Day."

Each of Paltrow's ensembles has a different vibe, but four of them include cozy sweaters: A boxy red orange pullover, a basic black turtleneck, a Barbiecore pink V-neck version, and an ivory crewneck. Her hot pink pullover by Victoria Beckham rings in at $1,050, and her classic cream cashmere choice costs $1,990 — but you don't have to spend as much to try her looks on for size.

Sweaters Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

Let's start with the basics: Everyone needs a black turtleneck sweater in their closet. As Paltrow showcased, the closet essential is an easy layering piece, pairing well with blazers, leather jackets, and teddy coats. This $40 pick from Amazon, which features batwing sleeves and a split hem, resembles the Oscar winner's choice.

Gwyneth Paltrow sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com

Paltrow's next neutral pick was a cream crewneck that looked oh so cozy. She paired the winter wardrobe staple with taupe bell bottoms, but it would also complement silk midi skirts, corduroy pants, and blue jeans. This similar pullover from Quince, a direct-to-consumer brand, is an excellent cashmere sweater for less than $100.

Gwyneth Paltrow sweaters
Quince

Buy It! Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Crewneck Sweater, $89.90; quince.com

But if you're a firm believer in "bolder is better," draw inspiration from Paltrow's take on the Barbiecore trend, which celebrities have been wearing for months. This $60 hot pink V-neck sweater mirrors (get it?) Paltrow's pick, but without the four-digit price tag.

Gwyneth Paltrow sweaters
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Edwin Essential V-Neck Sweater, $59.90; amazon.com

And the first selfie in Paltrow's OOTD series featured an oversized burnt red sweater with cable knit ribbing on the sleeves, neck, and hem, just like this cashmere sweater and this cotton crewneck, both from Everlane. The rich auburn color of the former is seasonally versatile.

Gwyneth Paltrow sweaters
Everlane

Buy It! Madewell Cable Havener Pullover Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com

If Paltrow's recent OOTD post tells you anything, it's that sweaters are a must in every closet. Shop more cozy pullovers inspired by the Iron Man actress below.

Gwyneth Paltrow sweaters
Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Essential Sweater, $42 (orig. $70); bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

Gwyneth Paltrow sweaters
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Organic Cotton Crew Sweater, $90; everlane.com

Gwyneth Paltrow sweaters
Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Sadler Turtleneck Sweater, $110; nordstrom.com

Gwyneth Paltrow sweaters
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Cashmere Boxy Crew, $185; everlane.com

