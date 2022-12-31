Gwyneth Paltrow Interviewed Kim Kardashian in the Coziest Version of the Barbiecore Pink Trend

If you took a peek into your winter closet, you'd probably find lots of black pieces, since the color is an obvious staple for cooler months. But this season, Hollywood is definitely feeling inspired by the upcoming Barbie film and going bold with bright pink sweaters, dresses, and more — even during the coldest months of the year.

And Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest celebrity to bring the trend into winter. In a new Instagram, the Goop founder shared a selfie with Kim Kardashian after wrapping up an interview for The Goop Podcast, and she wore a V-neck sweater in the vibrant hue celebrities have been obsessing over.

Other stars have brought the Barbiecore trend into winter recently, too. At a Saturday Night Live afterparty in December, Selena Gomez wore a sparkly $6,900 Valentino Sweater in the bright color. Mindy Kaling rocked pink silk trousers and a matching long-sleeve sweater on Instagram, and captioned her post: "Pink isn't a color, it's a lifestyle." Zoey Deutch also went for an all-pink look with a Valentino skirt and blazer set, which she paired with pink boots.

If you've put away your favorite pink items for winter, it's time to bring them back out, because this Hollywood-favorite shade is here to stay. Shop more Barbiecore pink sweaters from Amazon and Nordstrom below.

Pink Sweaters Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

The Drop V-Neck Pullover Sweater, $47.92 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Edith Wool & Alpaca Blend Sweater, $356.25 (orig. $475); nordstrom.com

Lacozy V-Neck Open Front Cardigan, $22.09 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Eurivicy V-Neck Pullover Sweater, $39.98; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Pullover Sweater, $13.60–$28.60 (orig. $24.90–$28.60); amazon.com

Vince Camuto Cozy Seam Sweater, $45.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Rails Josie Cardigan, $228; nordstrom.com

Paltrow's Barbiecore sweater of choice featured a deep V-neck, and you can shop a nearly identical sweater for as little as $48 at Amazon. This option from The Drop is a pullover style that's easy to throw on over jeans. It's made from recycled polyester, acrylic, and Merino wool, which one five-star reviewer called "super soft." It has a ribbed trim to help lock in heat, and the sweater is machine washable for an easy clean.

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop V-Neck Pullover Sweater, $47.92 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com

If you're interested in a more casual, oversized look, consider this comfy V-neck option that's available at Nordstrom. The Rag & Bone sweater has a baggy silhouette that you can bundle up in, and the cuffed long sleeves offer full coverage of your arms to keep you warm. The knit design is made of a blend of cozy wool and alpaca. Bonus: You can get it for 25 percent off right now.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Rag & Bone Edith Wool & Alpaca Blend Sweater, $356.25 (orig. $475); nordstrom.com

For as little as $22 (when you use an on-site coupon), you can get a cardigan version of the celeb-approved trend. This discounted cardigan by Lacozy features a V-neck that's similar to the sweater Paltrow wore on Instagram, but it comes in an open front design that allows you to layer it over shirts with ease. The cozy light pink knit cardigan can also be tucked into jeans to show off your pants, and it even has small front pockets that are both practical and stylish. And if you have enough pink sweaters already, you can get it in three other hues: white, green, and black.

Amazon

Buy It! Lacozy V-Neck Open Front Cardigan, $22.09 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

It's clear that Barbiecore pink is here to stay through the winter months. Brighten up your cold-weather closet with these sweaters in Hollywood's new favorite color of the season.

Amazon

Buy It! Eurivicy V-Neck Pullover Sweater, $39.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Lightweight Pullover Sweater, $13.60–$28.60 (orig. $24.90–$28.60); amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Vince Camuto Cozy Seam Sweater, $45.90 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Rails Josie Cardigan, $228; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more