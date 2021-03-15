Over 20,000 Shoppers Adore This $25 Maxi Dress That Feels Like a Nightgown

With warm weather fast approaching, you're likely starting to put away your comfortable joggers and fuzzy slippers. Of course, you'll need to refill your drawers with styles that are equally cozy but still apt for breezy spring days. The Grecerelle Split Maxi Dress is a great solution for climbing temperatures, with Amazon shoppers calling it a must-have for spring.
The maxi dress is woven from rayon and spandex, a fabric blend that reviewers note is stretchy, soft, and comfortable. It's designed with short sleeves and a hidden drop neck in the back, plus it even comes with pockets. Shoppers wear it to work, pull it on as a pool cover-up, and have even found success sleeping in it.
Buy It! Grecerelle Split Maxi Dress in Dark Green, $24.64 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
The simple, casual dress is available in sizes XS-XXL in 41 colors, including bold patterns and muted solid hues. Many of the popular colors have been slashed in price, retailing for as little as $25.
Amazon shoppers adore this dress, with over 20,000 reviewers giving it a five-star rating. The staple dress has been heralded for being "100 percent wrinkle-free" and "flattering to all figures," plus it's plenty versatile, giving shoppers the ability to dress it up or down. Some shoppers even mention that they'd like to get one in every color. (Considering the range of colors available, that is high praise.)
"Wore this to work with summer sandals," one five-star reviewer says. "This can be dressed up with heels or flats and a cute belt or really casual sneakers. I got so many compliments on this dress. I had seven people ask for the link to buy this dress. Feels like a comfy nightgown!"
"There's a reason why this dress is over four stars!" another shopper writes. "This dress has made it through the washer and dryer many times, and it still looks great. Super, super comfy, breathable fabric, and loose fitting. Can't forget about the pockets!"
Whether you're planning to simply wear this to lounge around or prefer to look nice for your next Zoom meeting, you'll be happy you slipped on the super comfortable dress. Shop the Grecerelle Split Maxi Dress for $25 on Amazon.
