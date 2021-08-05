This $37 Floral Maxi Dress Is So Flattering, Shoppers Say It Gives Them 'the Confidence of a Kardashian'
When summer comes to a close next month, there are few things we'll miss about the season — one of them being floral summer dresses. If you're looking to stock up on a transitional dress to take you through the upcoming change in weather, Amazon shoppers recommend the Grecerelle Bohemian Maxi Dress that's only $37.
Functionality and style go hand in hand with this summer dress. Reviewers say the rayon and spandex fabric blend is breathable and stretchy, which keeps them comfortable no matter the weather — one even said it keeps them cool in 100-degree Texas heat. Others add that it has a lightweight feel without being see-through.
It may appear to have a typical wrap closure on first glance, but owners say it's actually a ″faux wrap dress″; it gives the illusion of the trendy style with the security of a traditional one-piece dress, which slips on over your head. The "flowy, flirty, and fabulous" piece has an overlapping design for a smoothing effect on the torso, while the tie belt around the waist is "extra flattering." One person even called it "the most flattering dress I have worn in years" and said wearing it gives them "the confidence of a Kardashian."
Plus, the flutter sleeves and ruffled high-low hemline that "moves well" give the boho dress a dainty look, and its v-neck cut shows some skin without looking too busty — meaning you can wear it to weddings and work events.
It's available in 28 colors and patterns, ranging from polka dots to solid hues to florals. Since there are so many to choose from, some shoppers admit they've bought it in multiple colors because "if you buy one, you'll want another."
"Everyone complimented me on this dress," wrote one customer. "[It's a] surprisingly lovely dress for the price. The fabric is soft and flowy, and it is a perfect fit. I'm very glad I bought it… I feel sexy and fabulous in this dress."
To stay cool and look cute, go with the $37 Grecerelle Floral Maxi Dress that one person says they "now want in five more colors."
