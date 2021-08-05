This $37 Floral Maxi Dress Is So Flattering, Shoppers Say It Gives Them 'the Confidence of a Kardashian'

It may appear to have a typical wrap closure on first glance, but owners say it's actually a ″faux wrap dress″; it gives the illusion of the trendy style with the security of a traditional one-piece dress, which slips on over your head. The "flowy, flirty, and fabulous" piece has an overlapping design for a smoothing effect on the torso, while the tie belt around the waist is "extra flattering." One person even called it "the most flattering dress I have worn in years" and said wearing it gives them "the confidence of a Kardashian."