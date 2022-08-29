Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Say These Work-Ready Pencil Pants 'Feel Like Sweatpants,' and They're on Sale They’ve been a hit with Amazon customers recently By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon While it's great to head to the office and see your coworkers, getting dressed for the occasion isn't always so joyous. The key to a good work wardrobe is finding clothes that feel as comfortable as your pajamas, yet look office-ready. Amazon shoppers discovered a pair of work pants that they swear "feel like sweatpants" — and they're on sale right now for just $33. The Grace Karin Pencil Pants recently showed up on Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which display sales trends by category and are updated hourly. The popular pants are made of a polyester-spandex blend that shoppers say is incredibly soft and "super comfy." Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Black, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The high-waist pants have a trouser-like appearance that looks professional, contrasting their sweatpants-like feel. They have an elastic ruffled waistband that features a cute adjustable bow, and it's complemented by matching ties at the tapered ankles for a flirty touch. As an added bonus, the pants have pockets! So it really comes as no surprise that the Grace Karin Pencil Pants, which have more than 17,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, are in so many shoppers' carts ahead of fall. "They are the most comfortable pants I own," said one reviewer, who owns four pairs. Added another shopper, "I love how flattering these pants are… I always get compliments when I wear them." "They're very versatile," wrote a third person, who loves to wear them at work and on date nights. "They go with everything!" Right now, you can get the Grace Karin Pencil Pants on sale starting at $33 in multiple colors. If you're looking for work pants that feel like anything but work pants, shop this cozy and chic style below. Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Camel, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Army Green, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Charcoal Gray, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Pink, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Navy, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.