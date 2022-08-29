Shoppers Say These Work-Ready Pencil Pants 'Feel Like Sweatpants,' and They're on Sale

They’ve been a hit with Amazon customers recently

By
Published on August 29, 2022 01:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Photo: Amazon

While it's great to head to the office and see your coworkers, getting dressed for the occasion isn't always so joyous. The key to a good work wardrobe is finding clothes that feel as comfortable as your pajamas, yet look office-ready.

Amazon shoppers discovered a pair of work pants that they swear "feel like sweatpants" — and they're on sale right now for just $33. The Grace Karin Pencil Pants recently showed up on Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts, which display sales trends by category and are updated hourly. The popular pants are made of a polyester-spandex blend that shoppers say is incredibly soft and "super comfy."

GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Black, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

The high-waist pants have a trouser-like appearance that looks professional, contrasting their sweatpants-like feel. They have an elastic ruffled waistband that features a cute adjustable bow, and it's complemented by matching ties at the tapered ankles for a flirty touch.

As an added bonus, the pants have pockets! So it really comes as no surprise that the Grace Karin Pencil Pants, which have more than 17,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, are in so many shoppers' carts ahead of fall.

"They are the most comfortable pants I own," said one reviewer, who owns four pairs. Added another shopper, "I love how flattering these pants are… I always get compliments when I wear them."

"They're very versatile," wrote a third person, who loves to wear them at work and on date nights. "They go with everything!"

Right now, you can get the Grace Karin Pencil Pants on sale starting at $33 in multiple colors. If you're looking for work pants that feel like anything but work pants, shop this cozy and chic style below.

GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Camel, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Army Green, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Charcoal Gray, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Pink, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Pencil Pants in Navy, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

