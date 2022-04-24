Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'So Many Compliments' When They Wear These $33 Paperbag Pants
Remember how to get dressed for the office? It's okay, we don't either.
After two years of wearing sweats and glorified pajamas while working from home, putting together an appropriate outfit for a professional environment might feel like speaking a foreign language. Plus, the thought of swapping your slippers for stilettos and stretchy bottoms for pants with buttons and zippers is daunting.
But Amazon shoppers claim to have found the perfect pair to ease you back into office mode without sacrificing comfort — and they say they get "so many compliments" while wearing them.
Buy It! Grace Karin Paperbag Pants in Teal, $32.99; amazon.com
The Grace Karin Cropped Paperbag Pants recently appeared on Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which means you can find them in thousands of Amazon shopping carts right now — and for good reason. Paperbag pants are a relaxed style that features a high-waisted, cinched fit with loose fabric around the legs, and they're as flattering as they are comfortable.
This $33 pair also includes pockets — a huge bonus — and a tie belt, which adds a dash of dressy femininity. But it's removable, if that's not your style.
Made with a breathable polyester fabric, these breezy bottoms are available in 32 colors, including springy shades like dusty rose and sky blue and year-round staples like black and khaki. More than 10,000 customers have given these paperbag pants a five-star rating so far, and they hold the title of Amazon's best-selling women's work pants right now, so you know they're the real deal.
Reviewers rave about how flattering, comfortable, and cute the pants are, calling them "super stretchy" yet "classy and modern." And although these "gorgeous" paperbag pants are cropped, even tall girls say they fall at a nice length, and self-proclaimed "curvy girls" love how they fit around their waist and backside.
Dressing up for work again doesn't mean you have to be uncomfortable. Below, shop more colors of the $33 work pants you'll probably end up wearing multiple times a week.
Buy It! Grace Karin Paperbag Pants in Army Green, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Grace Karin Paperbag Pants in Salmon Pink, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Grace Karin Paperbag Pants in Khaki, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Grace Karin Paperbag Pants in Black, $32.99; amazon.com
