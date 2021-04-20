This $35 Puffed-Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Is the Only Thing You’ll Want to Wear This Spring

Profile Menu
While some parts of the country barely break into 60-degree temperatures during spring, others are already well into the 70s and 80s. But regardless of whether you live in the Midwest or down South, it’s never too early to start shopping for cute summer dresses. For something light and breezy, go with the effortlessly stylish Goodthreads Twill Faux Wrap Dress for only $35.
Ideal for warmer weather, the Goodthreads Twill Faux Wrap Dress is made with a lightweight viscose material that Amazon shoppers say keeps them cool while out and about. The summer dress has a loose, flowy fit that serves as a great transition from silky pajama sets and loungewear to “going out” clothes and a clever faux wrap design that delivers all the style of a wraparound dress with none of the gaping people with larger busts tend to experience.
Shoppers appreciate that design allows them to pull the dress over their head, similar to how you would put on a traditional dress, so they don’t have to fuss with ties. And some reviewers mention the snap closure at the top, which lets them customize just how deep the V-neck goes. The $35 dress has stylish puffed sleeves that are very Bridgerton and comes together with a sweet little bow at the side.
“I absolutely love this dress! It's really comfortable and cute, perfect for spring and summer,” writes one Amazon shopper. “It also fits really well and the V-neck is just the way I like it, not too high, not too low.”
This little number comes in six pretty colors and patterns, including floral prints and fun geometric shapes. Keep in mind: Some shoppers mention the dress runs a bit big.
“I was pleasantly surprised with this little budget dress,” writes another reviewer. “The material is soft and drapes very nicely, it has a lightly elasticated waist, and the thoughtful little popper on the wrapover top prevents it from gaping… I certainly wouldn’t mind two or three of them in different colors to throw on in the summer or to take on holiday as a beach cover up.”
For a light, easy-to-wear summer dress that’s flattering “in all the right spots,” choose the Goodthreads Twill Faux Wrap Dress on Amazon for just $35.
