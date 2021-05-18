Shop

People Love This Lightweight Linen Apron Dress That Keeps Them Cool in the Summer — and It’s Only $36

It comes with a tie waist belt, functional buttons, and pockets
By Sanah Faroke
May 17, 2021 10:00 PM
Lightweight, casual dresses are a summertime must-have for keeping cool and looking stylish. On warm days, don't underestimate the power of high-quality thin materials to ensure your outfit is ultra-breathable. Many shoppers love the $36 Goodthreads Linen Apron Dress that feels airy and looks way "cuter than expected."

Designed with airy materials and a relaxed fit, the Goodthreads apron dress is "perfect for summer days." Its linen and cotton blend feels breezy thanks to its loose weave which allows air to pass through the garment. Plus, both fabrics are known to draw sweat away from the skin and absorb it, so you can feel free and cool — even in 80-degree weather. 

Shoppers say the loose-fitting dress is comfy enough to wear around the house or on errands. Just keep in mind that linen doesn't provide a ton of give, so reviewers suggest going up a size for a lounge-worthy feel. The versatile midi dress can be worn with everything, like a T-shirt or cardigan come fall, and can even go from casual to semi-dressy wear with a pair of chunky heels.

The dress has a flattering design with functional buttons, wide straps, and a tie belt that cinches at the waist to add some "pizzazz." It also has a trendy square neckline that provides the modesty some shoppers prefer, plus deep pockets that are big enough to store your keys or phone. The casual dress comes in seven exciting colors, which is a good thing since reviewers say they love it so much, they're buying it in multiple hues. 

"So cute. I feel extra adorable while wearing this and it's oh so comfortable," writes one Amazon shopper. "Perfect for wearing when the weather is hot, even if you have no plans to leave home (which as of late has been more often than not). As a breastfeeding mama, I like that the buttons make it easy to nurse in this dress."

"This is a great summer dress. Just pop it on, grab a little sweater, and you are ready for anything," writes another. "I would certainly recommend it to my girlfriends."

Stay cool and look great while out and about with the Goodthreads Linen Apron Dress that's $36 on Amazon. 

