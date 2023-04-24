Goldie Hawn Copied Kate Hudson's Hands-Free Bag Look at the Mall, and You Can Too for $19

One of our favorite resurging trends is one we once made fun of our moms for wearing: belt bags, also known as fanny packs. Kate Hudson was recently spotted wearing one, and now her mom, Goldie Hawn, is taking a page out of her daughter's style guide.

Earlier this month, the Private Benjamin actress shared a video on Instagram dancing to the "Cha Cha Slide" at a Nordstrom department store. In the clip, the Oscar winner didn't hold back and immediately joined the crowd, grooving along to the music with her belt bag in tow around her waist.

Hawn's black bag is the perfect size for any adventure, leaving your hands free and unfettered by baggage. The practical bag is also convenient and impossible to leave behind since it's attached to you. Though we can't confirm the brand behind Hawn's, we found a similar option on Amazon that's only $19.

Made from soft synthetic washed leather, the Uto Faux-Leather Belt Bag is water-resistant and the ideal companion for carrying your valuables for any occasion, from running errands to grabbing brunch with friends to attending music festivals. The bag's three separate zippered compartments are big enough to hold your phone, keys, credit cards, sunglasses, and more. Plus, it has a long, adjustable nylon strap for comfort.

Thanks to its lightweight feel and clever design, this versatile accessory can be worn across the body in several different ways: You can use it as a fanny pack, a crossbody, or even a shoulder bag. The neutral bag will look chic with everything from your favorite leggings and T-shirt to a dressy blazer and jeans to a breezy spring dress and sandals.

Buy It! Uto Faux-Leather Belt Bag in Black, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

With all these excellent attributes, it's no surprise that more than 2,600 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Reviewers can't stop raving about how durable it is with some customers calling it "a great little bag."

One satisfied customer wrote, "[I] love this bag for shopping trips, museums, concerts, the zoo… anywhere I don't want to carry a big bag." Another person simply stated: "Best purchase on Amazon."

A third five-star reviewer, who snagged the bag for vacation, said: "Purchased this bag for a trip to Nashville, and it was better than expected! Will definitely be using [it] on a regular day to day basis now."

The fanny pack is available in 31 colors and patterns and two fabrics, including nylon and faux leather. Choose from neutrals, like black, green, and gray, along with soft pastels, like light blue and pink; patterns include checkered, camo, and animal prints — so there's something for everyone's style.

Whether you're jetting off on a tropical vacation or looking for a new everyday bag, be sure to add this belt bag to your collection while it's on sale. Keep scrolling to shop for more hands-free bags inspired by Goldie Hawn.

Buy It! Aikendo Crossbody Belt Bag, $12.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack, $31.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Zorfin Quilted Belt Bag,$18.98; amazon.com

