All of These Work-Perfect Dresses Are on Sale for Under $80 — but Only for the Next 24 Hours
If you're heading back to the office this season and feeling a little uneasy about what to wear, we're here to help. For starters, shift your focus and think of all of the fun fashion possibilities that come with everyday office life, and then get ready for one of the best sales we've seen in a while brimming with fresh work wardrobe essentials at rock-bottom prices.
Leave it to Gilt to get us more motivated than ever to return to reality with this amazing sale featuring work-ready dresses under $80. This savings event is only live for the next 24 hours, so stop what you're doing, fold up those comfy sweatpants you've likely been wearing on repeat for the past two years, and shop this page before time runs out.
For a quick refresher on Gilt, just keep in mind that it's essentially an amazing online sample sale brimming with designer deals around the clock. To access the discounted goods, you'll need to sign up as a member (don't worry, it's free and takes mere seconds), and then it's game on. Once you're in, you can peruse plenty of enviable high-end items (and even better prices) with surprise sales, daily drops, and so much more.
This week, we've got our eyes squarely focused on the affordable work dresses found here, and wanted to highlight a few of our favorites.
Take a spin in this feminine, floral belted dress and watch the compliments roll in. If you prefer something a tad bit more tailored, this sleek midi dress by Alexia Admor does the trick; while this tasteful sweater dress with eyelet sleeves by Nanette Lepore fits and flatters like a dream. We also love the cool confidence that comes with wearing a crisp white dress this time of year, and think this show-stopping wrap dress would score big points in any board room.
Shop these work-perfect dresses before they sell out.
Buy It! Fate Belted Floral Linen-Blend Mini Dress, $69.99 (orig. $112); gilt.com
Buy It! Nanette by Nanette Lepore Eyelet Sleeve Sweaterdress, $49.99 (orig. $128); gilt.com
Buy It! Alexia Admor Cataleya Sheath Dress, $79.99 (orig. $225); gilt.com
Buy It! London Times Satin Faux Wrap Dress, $59.99 (orig. $118); gilt.com
Buy It! Gracia Floral Shirtdress, $59.99 (orig. $98); gilt.com
Buy It! Bardot Cutout Midi Shirtdress, $79.99 (orig. $129); gilt.com
Buy It! Donna Morgan Shirred Mini Dress, $59.99 (orig. $118); gilt.com