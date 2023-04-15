The Sleek Sneakers Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Own Are on Sale — but Only for a Limited Time

The season of white sneakers and flowy dresses is here. And for a limited time, the sleek shoe brand celebrities and royals keep wearing is having a major sale.

At Gilt's flash sale, you can score over 100 styles of Veja sneakers at a major discount, including celeb-worn options like the Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, which Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been spotted in. Other popular styles like V-10, Campo, and Condor sneakers are also marked down.

To get in on the savings (and snag other designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for less), all you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address. And you'll want to hurry, as Gilt's sale on Veja sneakers ends on April 18 at 12 p.m. ET, and popular styles are already going fast. Shop our favorite picks below.

On-Sale Veja Sneakers at Gilt

Known for their sleek silhouettes that are emblazoned with the French footwear's signature "V" on the sides, Veja sneakers became wildly popular when The Duchess of Sussex wore the Esplar pair on a royal boating outing with Prince Harry in 2018. Jennifer Garner has also worn this style, and now you can snag a pair for just $100. The low-top sneaker features 100 percent genuine leather in a casual lace-up style. It has a rubber sole with traction to help you stay stable when walking through the rain — a bonus for all of those spring showers to come.

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $156.82); gilt.com

Another celeb-worn model is the V-10 Sneaker, which has been seen on celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Lily Collins. It comes in a white hue that is easy to match with denim shorts, flowy dresses, and breezy skirts. While the Esplars are made with genuine leather, this sneaker is made from faux leather. It offers a padded footbed to support your feet and has a lace-up closure, allowing you to adjust them to your liking. The shoes also have a rubber sole with traction, and they're 17 percent off at Gilt right now.

Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $121); gilt.com

If you're looking for a little more cushion and support, tap the Veja SDU Alveomesh Sneaker, which A-listers like Garner and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted in. Not only do they offer top-notch support thanks to a padded insole, but they also help your feet breathe thanks to their white and platinum mesh design that's ideal for warm weather. Normally going for $135, you can get these kicks for $100.

Gilt

Buy It! Veja SDU Alveomesh Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com

White sneakers are always a wardrobe essential. If it's time to upgrade your pair, shop more Veja sneakers from one of Hollywood's frequently-worn shoe brands — including Laura Dern's go-to Campo model — below.

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Campo Suede Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-12 Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Condor Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $195); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Minotaur Suede Sneaker, $169.99 (orig. $205); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Veja Recife Logo Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $185); gilt.com

