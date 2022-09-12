Hollywood's Go-to Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Secretly on Sale — but the Deals Won't Last Long

Jennifer Garner never ceases to inspire — especially when it comes to her effortless style and good-natured demeanor.

Case in point: In a recent Instagram post, the mother of three shared a candid video, in which she is wearing a pair of light-colored pants that had just been freshly splattered with coffee while juggling school drop-off duties. In this all-too-relatable moment, the actress playfully grimaced for the camera, sporting a striped tee, wide-leg jeans, oversized tote, and powder blue comfy sneakers.

"Back to school hectic craziness = spilling coffee on the back of your pants. 😵‍💫 Staring at the walls over here. Happy Friday!" she captioned the post.

While the coffee spill certainly brought an empathetic smile to our faces, it was her casual footwear choice (a classic pair of Veja sneakers) that piqued our interest immediately since the brand is coincidentally on major sale right this second over at Gilt. The savings event kicked off today and runs through Friday, September 16, so don't delay taking advantage of these rare deals.

As with all things on Gilt, you might sign up as a member to access these rock-bottom deals, but it's well worth it since it takes mere minutes to do so and is completely free. For a little background on the brand, Veja is a luxury French footwear line that counts Kate Middleton, Lily Collins, Meghan Markle, and of course, Garner as famous fans; and is best known for its clean styling and quality craftsmanship.

As for the sale, it's brimming with over 100 appealing Veja styles that will keep you stylish and supported all season long. We spotted these retro-inspired suede and mesh sneakers for just $120 (a nice break from its original price of $145) that are a close match to Garner's exact pair, and are also eying these classic canvas shoes to wear with jeans and dresses for months to come.

There are also a few athletic options (including some rugged hiking styles) for a range of activities, plus edgy high-tops if that's more your thing, too. Not to be missed are these showstopping metallic leather sneakers that are sure to brighten your day (even if a coffee casualty is involved.)

Shop these deeply discounted sneakers below while you can.

