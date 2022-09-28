There's Only 48 Hours Left to Score Up to 50% Off Comfy Ugg and Sorel Boots

 Winter is coming — don’t wait to shop until it’s cold

Published on September 28, 2022 12:03 PM

Sweater weather is here, which means cozy boots season isn't long behind. So while you're embracing crisp, colorful leaves and pumpkin spice lattes, you can also prepare for the inevitable cold weather to come.

We've been keeping an eye out for winter boot deals and are sounding the horn about the Ugg and Sorel sale happening now at Gilt through September 30 at 7p.m. ET. Before we go on, we should note that, as with all things on Gilt, you must be a member to access the sale — don't worry, it's completely free and just requires entering your email address and it's well worth it once you see the generous discounts available.

As for this particular event, you can nab huge deals (up to 50 percent off!) on cozy Ugg and Sorel styles — two popular brands that count Jennifer Garner and JoJo Fletcher as fans, respectively. While winter may seem lightyears away, now is the time to swoop in and stock up on the styles everyone will be clamoring for soon.

Ugg Boots Deals on Gilt

Ugg is synonymous with plush boots that keep your feet nice and toasty, and Gilt has several deeply discounted options to pick from at this sale. The classic Mini Blakely Suede Bootie is a favorite thanks to its luxe-looking faux fur trim and rich chestnut suede fabrication. Plus, short Uggs are very in right now.

If you're after a sturdier style with a higher shaft, click on the Altheia Suede Boot while it's $50 off. There's also the Classic Rising Toggle Boot, which is a sleeker option that offers that on-trend platform sole that celebrities like Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk are gravitating toward this season, too.

Sorel Boots Deals on Gilt

As for Sorel, there are plenty of incredible cold-weather options to choose from. Sorel is known for its eye-catching details and reliable rubber soles with traction — a saving grace for your feet when climate conditions are less than ideal — including these sporty Kinetic Renegade Caribou Leather & Suede Boots and the Joan of Arc Next Lite Weatherproof Leather Boots.

Shop cozy Ugg and Sorel boots below and take advantage of this Gilt sale before it (and fall) ends.

Buy It! Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie, $139.99 (orig. $200); gilt.com

Buy It! Ugg Altheia Suede Boot, $149.99 (orig. $200); gilt.com

Buy It! Ugg Classic Posh Short Fur Boot, $179.99 (orig. $350); gilt.com

Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Renegade Caribou Leather & Suede Boot, $89.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com

Buy It! Sorel Joan of Arc Next Lite Weatherproof Leather Boot, $129.99 (orig. $210); gilt.com

Buy It! Sorel Tofino II Leather Boot, $135.99 (orig. $190); gilt.com

