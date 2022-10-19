It's about that time of year when the weather gets so cold that the only thing you'll want to be wearing is fuzzy boots and slippers to help keep you warm. And no brand makes fluffier, fuzzier shoes than Uggs. Right now, you can score tons of celebrity-inspired styles for up to 60 percent off at this secret sale.

Whether you're looking for cozy slippers to wear around the house, comfy boots to travel in, or durable snow boots, Gilt's surprise Ugg sale has tons of popular styles at impressive discounts. You can score trendy mini boots that celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Keke Palmer have worn on repeat, or leopard-print pattern shoes that Gigi Hadid has worn in loafer form. Or if you want to escape from the cold, you can snag the Kari Leather sandals, which are going for $44, for your next vacation.

No matter what your winter plans are, staying cozy is essential. Stock up on fluffy Ugg boots and slippers at Gilt's sale, but hurry as popular styles are already going fast. Shop must-have Ugg shoes at Gilt while the sale lasts until October 22.

On-Sale Ugg Slippers and Boots at Gilt

By now, you've heard of the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers, which celebrities like Cardi B, Hailey Bieber, and Megan Fox all have all been spotted in. But you can get a variation of the popular fuzzy slippers on sale for nearly half off at Gilt's surprise sale.

The Ugg Oh Yeah Marble Suede Slippers, which feature a similar strappy silhouette as the Fluff Yeahs, are just $56 right now. The comfy slides are slip-on style to make tossing them on oh so simple, and they're made of a warm genuine sheepskin that feels like walking on clouds. The shoes feature a 1.75 platform heel, a supportive ankle strap, and a durable rubber sole with traction.

Buy It! Ugg Oh Yeah Marble Suede Slipper, $55.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

Another must-have slipper is the Pearle Suede and Leather slip-on, which comes in a trendy leopard print that celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Emma Roberts, and Bella Hadid have worn recently. The durable slipper is made of high-quality leopard cow suede and leather materials on the exterior, while the inside is lightly padded to offer warmth and support. With a rubber sole, you can totally wear these slippers outside. And they're going for $60 right now.

In addition to cold leopard print, this popular style is also available in classic chestnut, a color celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, and Hilary Duff turn to time and again.

Buy It! Ugg Pearle Leopard Suede & Leather Slipper, $59.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

Speaking of classic chestnut, you can get so many styles in this Hollywood-favored hue at a major discount, including the Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, which is 25 percent off right now at Gilt. With a durable sole and high-quality sheepskin, these boots were made for winter weather, as they keep cold air out. The inside features Ugg's signature fuzzy lining, while the thick adjustable side buckles not only add chic detail, but also help the boots feel extra snug.

Buy It! Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, $149.99 (orig. $200); gilt.com

You can also score the Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie for 30 percent off at the sale, too. The boot comes in that signature chestnut hue, and the silhouette is miniature — a style celebrities like Garner and Elsa Hosk have been spotted in. With extra faux fur material on the exterior, these fluffy boots are guaranteed to keep your ankles warm on even the coldest of days. And if you're looking to try out a different color, go for this gray pair, in a shade similar to the fuzzy Ugg slippers Selena Gomez has worn.

Buy It! Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie, $139.99 (orig. $200); gilt.com

The weather will only continue to get colder from here, so there's never been a better time to stock up on warm Ugg boots and slippers. Check out on-sale Ugg shoes at Gilt before the discounts end on October 22. Find our top picks below.

