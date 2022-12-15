Hurry! You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score Ugg Boots and Slippers for Up to 41% Off

This is probably not the first time you're hearing this, but we'll emphasize it once more: Ugg boots and slippers are coming in hot this cold-weather season!

It seems like every other day a new celebrity steps out in some variation from the cozy, comfy shoe brand. Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Garner, are just a few A-listers who have worn Uggs recently. And while we love to copy our favorite celebrities' looks, there's one downside here — the brand's styles tend to go fast!

But we have good news: With a few quick clicks, you can score a pair of Uggs on sale at Gilt right now. Just create a free account on the discount retailer's website to gain access to the selection of Ugg boots, moccasins, and accessories in stock. But hurry, this sale ends at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, December 16.

Shop Ugg Boots and Slippers on Sale at Gilt:

A true self-care day, or any day, in general, isn't complete without the right shoes. That's why you'll want to grab a pair of the Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boots. They're similar to the ones seen on celebrities, but have a sprinkle of shimmer and a beautiful bow at the back for a soft, feminine touch.

Available in the popular chestnut color and black, these plush boots make a busy-bee's life easy. Toss them on after your barre class or a day of wearing heels at the office, or you can even just wear them around the house. Your feet deserve their own cozy oasis, especially around the holidays.

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot in Chestnut, $99.99 (orig. $160)

A pair of shoes that you can wear two different ways and go with everything? Yes, please! Those are the Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boots for you. They can be folded up or down depending on temperatures, your outfit, or your mood. They also have a tractioned rubber sole for grip — no more slipping on slush — and come in two different colors. Most importantly, they're 41 percent off right now.

Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot in Black, $69.99 (orig. $120)

Certain Ugg styles tend to get more hype than others, and it's time we change that. To start, we're eyeing these Bella II Suede Moccasin Slippers. The suede laces dress up the cozy-looking shoe, while the sheepskin lining ensures that they feel as cozy as they look. All other colors of this slipper have already sold out, so grab a pair for $70 while these ones are still in stock.

Sit back, relax, and keep scrolling for more discounted Ugg shoes to keep your feet cozy this winter — in that order.

Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot in Black, $99.99 (orig. $160)

Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot in Chestnut, $69.99 (orig. $120)

Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Black, $69.99 (orig. $100–120)

Milo Leather Sneaker, $84.99 (orig. $110)

