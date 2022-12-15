Lifestyle Fashion Hurry! You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score Ugg Boots and Slippers for Up to 41% Off They’re flying off virtual shelves By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 02:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Gilt This is probably not the first time you're hearing this, but we'll emphasize it once more: Ugg boots and slippers are coming in hot this cold-weather season! It seems like every other day a new celebrity steps out in some variation from the cozy, comfy shoe brand. Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Garner, are just a few A-listers who have worn Uggs recently. And while we love to copy our favorite celebrities' looks, there's one downside here — the brand's styles tend to go fast! But we have good news: With a few quick clicks, you can score a pair of Uggs on sale at Gilt right now. Just create a free account on the discount retailer's website to gain access to the selection of Ugg boots, moccasins, and accessories in stock. But hurry, this sale ends at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, December 16. Shop Ugg Boots and Slippers on Sale at Gilt: Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot in Black, $99.99 (orig. $160) Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot in Chestnut, $99.99 (orig. $160) Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot in Chestnut, $69.99 (orig. $120) UggMika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot in Black, $69.99 (orig. $120) Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Black, $69.99 (orig. $100–120) Ugg Milo Leather Sneaker, $84.99 (orig. $110) Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. A true self-care day, or any day, in general, isn't complete without the right shoes. That's why you'll want to grab a pair of the Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boots. They're similar to the ones seen on celebrities, but have a sprinkle of shimmer and a beautiful bow at the back for a soft, feminine touch. Available in the popular chestnut color and black, these plush boots make a busy-bee's life easy. Toss them on after your barre class or a day of wearing heels at the office, or you can even just wear them around the house. Your feet deserve their own cozy oasis, especially around the holidays. Gilt Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot in Chestnut, $99.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com A pair of shoes that you can wear two different ways and go with everything? Yes, please! Those are the Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boots for you. They can be folded up or down depending on temperatures, your outfit, or your mood. They also have a tractioned rubber sole for grip — no more slipping on slush — and come in two different colors. Most importantly, they're 41 percent off right now. Gilt Buy It! UggMika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot in Black, $69.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com Certain Ugg styles tend to get more hype than others, and it's time we change that. To start, we're eyeing these Bella II Suede Moccasin Slippers. The suede laces dress up the cozy-looking shoe, while the sheepskin lining ensures that they feel as cozy as they look. All other colors of this slipper have already sold out, so grab a pair for $70 while these ones are still in stock. Sit back, relax, and keep scrolling for more discounted Ugg shoes to keep your feet cozy this winter — in that order. Gilt Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot in Black, $99.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot in Chestnut, $69.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Black, $69.99 (orig. $100–120); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Milo Leather Sneaker,$84.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Aly Raisman Reads Up to 3 Books Every Week — Here Are the Titles She Recommends You Add to Your List This Bubble-Blowing Toy Lawn Mower Is 'Such a Great Gift,' According to Shoppers — and It's 67% Off Right Now Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Very Impressed' by These $25 Whitening Strips That Stay in Place and Work Fast