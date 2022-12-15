Hurry! You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score Ugg Boots and Slippers for Up to 41% Off

They’re flying off virtual shelves

By
Published on December 15, 2022 02:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ugg Gilt sale
Photo: Gilt

This is probably not the first time you're hearing this, but we'll emphasize it once more: Ugg boots and slippers are coming in hot this cold-weather season!

It seems like every other day a new celebrity steps out in some variation from the cozy, comfy shoe brand. Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Garner, are just a few A-listers who have worn Uggs recently. And while we love to copy our favorite celebrities' looks, there's one downside here — the brand's styles tend to go fast!

But we have good news: With a few quick clicks, you can score a pair of Uggs on sale at Gilt right now. Just create a free account on the discount retailer's website to gain access to the selection of Ugg boots, moccasins, and accessories in stock. But hurry, this sale ends at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, December 16.

Shop Ugg Boots and Slippers on Sale at Gilt:

A true self-care day, or any day, in general, isn't complete without the right shoes. That's why you'll want to grab a pair of the Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boots. They're similar to the ones seen on celebrities, but have a sprinkle of shimmer and a beautiful bow at the back for a soft, feminine touch.

Available in the popular chestnut color and black, these plush boots make a busy-bee's life easy. Toss them on after your barre class or a day of wearing heels at the office, or you can even just wear them around the house. Your feet deserve their own cozy oasis, especially around the holidays.

UGG Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot in Chestnut, $99.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

A pair of shoes that you can wear two different ways and go with everything? Yes, please! Those are the Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boots for you. They can be folded up or down depending on temperatures, your outfit, or your mood. They also have a tractioned rubber sole for grip — no more slipping on slush — and come in two different colors. Most importantly, they're 41 percent off right now.

UGG Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! UggMika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot in Black, $69.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com

Certain Ugg styles tend to get more hype than others, and it's time we change that. To start, we're eyeing these Bella II Suede Moccasin Slippers. The suede laces dress up the cozy-looking shoe, while the sheepskin lining ensures that they feel as cozy as they look. All other colors of this slipper have already sold out, so grab a pair for $70 while these ones are still in stock.

Sit back, relax, and keep scrolling for more discounted Ugg shoes to keep your feet cozy this winter — in that order.

UGG Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot in Black, $99.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

UGG Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Ugg Mika Classic Suede Sneaker Boot in Chestnut, $69.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com

UGG Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Ugg Bella II Suede Moccasin Slipper in Black, $69.99 (orig. $100–120); gilt.com

UGG Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Milo Leather Sneaker,$84.99 (orig. $110); gilt.com

