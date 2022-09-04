The Brands Behind the Practical Tote and Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Years Are Both on Sale

Along with the titles of Duchess of Cambridge, future Queen Consort, and mom of three, Kate Middleton has been crowned a worldwide style icon, too. Her elegant, timeless looks endlessly inspire us, and right now, two of her go-to brands are on sale.

When she's not attending galas in gorgeous gowns, Middleton often steps out in casual — yet always classy — outfits we can actually see ourselves wearing on the daily. One of her most-worn items hands-down is white Superga sneakers, a staple shoe she has been spotted in countless times over the past near-decade. Another practical pick Kate wears repeatedly? Longchamp tote bags, which she has carried in multiple colors and sizes dating all the way back to 2005.

And right now, Middleton-approved Longchamp bags and Superga shoes are both on sale at discount retailer Gilt.

Superga Shoes and Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt:

Classic Superga sneakers are made with a breathable canvas fabric and supportive soles, and most picks ring in at under $100 at full-price — but during this Gilt sale, prices start at just $35. And Middleton isn't the only famous fan of the footwear: Emily Ratajkowski often strolls New York City streets in the comfy kicks, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spotted in Superga shoes multiple times, too.

Buy It! Superga Canvas Slip-On Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $65); gilt.com

As for the second brand in question, Longchamp, the list of A-list devotees runs deep: Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kendall Jenner to Meghan Markle has joined Middleton in giving the brand their seal of approval, and right now, more than 30 Longchamp bags — including crossbodies, totes, and backpacks — are on sale at Gilt.

The iconic Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, Middleton's go-to choice, features convenient zippers, a button closure, and a spacious interior. Plus, it's made with a nylon fabric that's durable and easy to clean, while leather straps and detailing elevate the style.

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

All you have to do to access these killer deals is become a Gilt member (for free!) by signing up with your email address, and you'll immediately unlock this can't-miss sale and more deals on celebrity-worn and designer deals daily. Below, shop more Superga sneakers and Longchamp bags on sale at Gilt.

Buy It! Superga Platform Canvas Sneaker, $34.99 (orig. $85); gilt.com

Buy It! Superga Tie-Dye Canvas Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $75); gilt.com

Buy It! Superga Leather Sneaker, $65.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $124.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage City Leather Long Handle Tote, $169.99 (orig. $235); gilt.com

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Medium Nylon Backpack, $299.99 (orig. $415); gilt.com

