The Brands Behind the Practical Tote and Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Years Are Both on Sale

Score discounts on Superga shoes and Longchamp bags

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

kate middleton
Photo: YUI MOK/AFP/Getty

Along with the titles of Duchess of Cambridge, future Queen Consort, and mom of three, Kate Middleton has been crowned a worldwide style icon, too. Her elegant, timeless looks endlessly inspire us, and right now, two of her go-to brands are on sale.

When she's not attending galas in gorgeous gowns, Middleton often steps out in casual — yet always classy — outfits we can actually see ourselves wearing on the daily. One of her most-worn items hands-down is white Superga sneakers, a staple shoe she has been spotted in countless times over the past near-decade. Another practical pick Kate wears repeatedly? Longchamp tote bags, which she has carried in multiple colors and sizes dating all the way back to 2005.

And right now, Middleton-approved Longchamp bags and Superga shoes are both on sale at discount retailer Gilt.

Superga Shoes and Longchamp Bags on Sale at Gilt:

Classic Superga sneakers are made with a breathable canvas fabric and supportive soles, and most picks ring in at under $100 at full-price — but during this Gilt sale, prices start at just $35. And Middleton isn't the only famous fan of the footwear: Emily Ratajkowski often strolls New York City streets in the comfy kicks, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spotted in Superga shoes multiple times, too.

Superga Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Superga Canvas Slip-On Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $65); gilt.com

As for the second brand in question, Longchamp, the list of A-list devotees runs deep: Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kendall Jenner to Meghan Markle has joined Middleton in giving the brand their seal of approval, and right now, more than 30 Longchamp bags — including crossbodies, totes, and backpacks — are on sale at Gilt.

The iconic Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, Middleton's go-to choice, features convenient zippers, a button closure, and a spacious interior. Plus, it's made with a nylon fabric that's durable and easy to clean, while leather straps and detailing elevate the style.

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

All you have to do to access these killer deals is become a Gilt member (for free!) by signing up with your email address, and you'll immediately unlock this can't-miss sale and more deals on celebrity-worn and designer deals daily. Below, shop more Superga sneakers and Longchamp bags on sale at Gilt.

Superga Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Superga Platform Canvas Sneaker, $34.99 (orig. $85); gilt.com

Superga Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Superga Tie-Dye Canvas Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $75); gilt.com

Superga Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Superga Leather Sneaker, $65.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $124.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage City Leather Long Handle Tote, $169.99 (orig. $235); gilt.com

Longchamp Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Medium Nylon Backpack, $299.99 (orig. $415); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
kate middleton
There's a Secret Way to Score Two of the Brands Kate Middleton Has Repeatedly Worn on Sale
Kate Middleton Gilt Longchamp
The Longchamp Tote Bags Celebrities Have Carried for Years Are on Sale for Just $90 Right Now
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge in Hopkins, Belize Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Royal visit to Caribbean - 20 Mar 2022
Even Kate Middleton Has Carried Longchamp's Classic Tote, and It's Under $100 at This Secret Sale
Nicky Hilton; Emily Ratajkowski; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
The White Sneakers Kate Middleton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and More Celebs Keep Wearing Are on Sale
Nicky Hilton; Emily Ratajkowski; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
The Trusty White Sneakers Royals, Celebs, and Supermodels Love Are Secretly on Sale
meghan markle veja sneakers
The Hidden Gem of Sale Sites Dropped Exclusive Deals for PEOPLE Readers — Including Meghan Markle's Sneakers
Veja Sneakers Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebrities Wear Are Hiding in This Secret Sale
Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Weekend Sale
Nordstrom Rack Is Offering an Extra 40% Off 13,400+ Clearance Items This Labor Day Weekend
tracee ellis ross; gigi hadid; naomi watts
Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 at This Little-Known Retailer Right Now
Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz
The Supportive Sneaker Brand Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Cameron Diaz Wear Is on Sale Right Now
Amazon Labor Day deals
All the Best Labor Day Weekend Deals at Amazon, from Apple AirPods and Smart Speakers to Mattresses and Vacuums
Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez wear UGGS
​​Hollywood's Go-To Cozy Slippers and Boots Are Up to 50% Off at This Sale, but Styles Are Already Selling Out
Best Labor Day Deals
All the Best Labor Day Deals from Target, Walmart, Wayfair, and Nordstrom Worth Shopping This Weekend
Veja Sneakers Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Jennifer Garner
So Many Sneakers Worn by Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Are on Sale Right Now, It's Almost Overwhelming
Gilt Fall Shoe Sale
How to Save Big on Fall Shoes from Celeb-Worn Brands Like Superga, Stuart Weitzman, and More
Splash; Getty; Splash; Instagram
More Than 140 Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale Right Now — but Only for Less Than 48 Hours